Kickstart your smart home with this smart light that’s down to its (almost) lowest price ever

Switching your current light bulbs for some of the best smart bulbs is a simple way to start turning your house into a smart home, but as you’ll probably need several bulbs per room, it can become a costly endeavor, so a good smart light bulb deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 44% off the price of the LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb reducing it to £15.60 from £27.99 . A saving that’s just 61p less than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the smart light bulb deals in your region.)

Today's best LIFX Mini White smart light bulb deals in the UK

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk smart bulb (B22): £27.99 £15.60 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £12.39 off the cost of this compact smart bulb with a bayonet fitting, which according to LIFX, has a lifespan of 22.8 years based on three hours of use per day. This is almost the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the smart bulb - on Black Friday we saw a saving that was just 61p more, but this is still a good offer and it won’t last long - so snap up this smart light bulb deal now. View Deal

The LIFX Mini Day & Dusk bulb is a smaller version of LIFX’s A19 smart light bulb that has a brightness of 800 lumens, making it suitable for any side lights in your home as the average ceiling light offers a brightness of around 1,100 lumens. With the Day & Dusk bulb you can manually change the colour temperature of the light using an app on your smartphone, so it emits with the tones mimicking natural light from sunrise to sunset. It’s also available in a Small Edison Screw (SES) fitting as well.

The LIFX Mini Day & Dusk bulb also works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant too, so they can be used with other smart home gadgets to great automations in your home.

More smart bulb deals