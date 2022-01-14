Hurry! It's your last chance to get a bargain Sony camera in the Winter Cashback sales

If you've been hoping to pick up a new camera in the January sales, now is a very good time to do it – Sony's Winter Cashback deals, covering a wide range of mirrorless and compact cameras, are ending at 11.59pm on January 15.

The promotion has been running since October 13, 2021, offering up to £300 off some of Sony's best cameras. But now is a particularly good time to take advantage, as many retailers are offering their own discounts, which you can take advantage of alongside the cashback offer.

We've rounded up some of the best Sony cameras that are eligible for the Winter Cashback promotion below. Some of the standouts include great deals on the latest RX100 compact cameras, which remain the best of their kind, and the lowest-ever price for the Sony A6600.

A small word of warning: you can only submit your cashback claim 30 days after the date of purchase, so the full discount won't be available immediately. But if you're prepared to wait a couple of months (cashback is paid 28 days after the claim is validated) to get the full discount, then these are some of the best deals on Sony cameras we're likely to see for a while. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The best Sony camera deals for Winter Cashback

Note: Sony's Winter Cashback sales end at 11.59pm on January 15.

Sony RX100 VI: £899 £749 at Jessops

Save £150 – An excellent deal on one of the best compact cameras you can buy. It's since been succeeded by the RX100 VII, but that model's improvements are mainly related to video. If you mainly shoot stills, the Mark VI combines a versatile 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 lens, OLED EVF and a superb 1-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor.

Sony RX100 VI (ex-display): £899 £649 at Jessops

Save £250 – If you don't mind buying ex-display model that's been handled by customers, then this cracking deal takes the RX100 VI down to its lowest-ever price. The Mark VI, which combines a fine 1-inch sensor with a versatile 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 lens, is listed for £950 on Sony's store, making this a generous discount with Sony's cashback.

Sony RX10 IV: £1,750 £1,299 at Currys

Save £450 – Need an all-rounder camera that can take photos in most situations, without the need to change lenses? The RX10 IV is the best option around, and offers great value in this deal with Sony's cashback. You get a 24-600mm lens, superb stills and video quality, and an advanced autofocus system.

Sony A6600 (body only): £1,249 £1,099 at Jessops

Save £150 – Sony's Winter Cashback makes this the lowest-ever price for its best APS-C camera. Slightly convoluted menus aside, the A6600 is a fine hobbyist camera, with superb autofocus tracking, in-body image stabilization, a huge range of lenses and a fantastic battery life.

Save £150 – If you'd rather get the A6600 with a super-versatile kit lens, then this is the deal for you. The 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 lens can handle most shooting situations, while the camera's combination of a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, in-body image stabilization and class-leading autofocus make it a fine buy for hobbyist shooters.

