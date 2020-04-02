Grab an iPad deal and save £130 with these price cuts from Currys

If you're on the hunt for a cheap iPad deal this week then you're in luck, as Currys has just slashed the price on a range of iPads including this deal on the last generation 9.7-inch iPad for only £299.

With the launch of the new iPad Pro 2020 this year, it's never been a better time to snag yourself that iPad deal. You'll find that last generation doesn't mean old tech, as these iPads are still incredibly capable machines for a wide range of tasks. With great savings, such as this iPad Pro 11 for just £699 at Currys, you'll find a tablet that'll let you catch up on work, allow you to unleash your creativity, or simply just kick it up, relax and catch up on the latest shows.



Want the very latest? Check out the best new iPad Pro 2020 deals right here on TechRadar

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 9.7-inch 32 GB Cellular | £438 £299 at Currys

Save £130 this week and grab yourself a great little deal on a last-gen iPad at Currys. If you're looking for a cheap iPad deal this week you can't go wrong here. Featuring an A10 fusion processor, 10 hours of battery life and 8MP camera - you'll find it a cheap but versatile little tablet for a range of work and media tasks.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128 GB Cellular | £429 £399 at Currys

Looking for the very latest iPad? You can still save on this most recent 10.2-inch iPad over at Currys this week. Save £50 off original retail price and get that stunning 10.2-inch retina display and an expanded 128GB of storage - perfect if you're stockpiling movies and games to bust the boredom.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 64 GB | £719 £699 at Currys

Get a bargain on a power-house tablet with this 64 GB iPad 11 from Currys. Last year's iPad doesn't mean last year's tech and this Pro model will handle everything you can throw at it thanks to its A12x processor and stunning 11-inch liquid retina display. Watch, design, produce and listen with these truly powerful tablets, now reduced thanks to the new releases.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 512 GB | £1069 £999 at Currys

Save £70 and never run out of storage with this 512 GB capacity iPad on sale this week at Currys. Featuring the powerful A12x bionic processing chip and a beautiful 11-inch liquid retina display, there's no tablet more perfectly suited to creative pursuits, catching up on work or simply kicking back and watching shows.

Not in the UK or looking for something else? Check out our best iPad deals below, where we've searched high and low for the best prices.

While you're around, why not check out our best cheap iPad deals in April 2020, where we'll be checking out all the big retailers and comparing prices in-depth across the whole range.

