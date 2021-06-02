Grab a Revlon hair dryer and styler in one for its (almost) lowest price

The best hair dryers will ensure you get smooth glossy locks every time you dry your hair, while getting the right balance of heat and power to ensure you’re not stuck in front of a mirror for hours at a time. However, they can be costly so a good hair dryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 29% off the price of the Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser reducing it to £44.99 from £59.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this hair dryer and styler in one - it was reduced even further on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , it’s still a hefty saving. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the hair dryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser deal in the UK

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser: £59.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £15 off the cost of this hair dryer and styler in one, which will help anyone that lacks the time, patience, or skill to fully blow-dry their hair with barrel brushes. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this hair dryer – it dropped as low as £29.99 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019, but it’s still good value and it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this hair dryer deal now. View Deal

The Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser may look different to other hair dryers on the market - it’s effectively a large brush with air vents below the bristles and two heat settings - but it still was as quick as using a traditional-style hair dryer in our tests.

There’s even a cold shot function that can set the style once it’s been created, and it’s more compact than other hair dryers making it great for travelling too. However, it’s worth noting that while it’s great for creating a bouncy blow dry, it can’t be used to create any other style so lacks the versatility other hair dryers offer.

More hair dryer deals