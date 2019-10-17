Get up to 30% off Amazon Echo, Kindle, and Fire tablets ahead of Black Friday

You can currently find up to 30% off a range of Amazon products – if you were waiting for Black Friday to grab a great deal on a new tablet, ereader or smart home assistant, now could be the time to act!

There are four products on sale – the Amazon Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, Fire 7 Tablet, and Echo Show 5, and each is available with 30% slashed from their prices.

We're expecting Amazon Black Friday to have many products discounted

What will John Lewis Black Friday look like?

Cyber Monday is just after Black Friday

We're expecting Black Friday to see prices knocked off a load of Amazon products, far more than we can see in this deal – but we wouldn't necessarily expect more than 30% knocked off these products, so this could be the best time to pick up a saving on these four products.

Saying that, we can't be sure for certain, and buying a new piece of tech before a major deals period can come with risks that it'll be discounted soon afterwards. If you're looking for tech that isn't on sale now, definitely bookmark our Black Friday homepage, so you can stay up-to-date on all the best savings.

These are the Amazon devices currently on sale:

Amazon Fire 7 £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's low-budget Fire 7 tablet is available for 30% off, so if you need a portable slate for viewing content or working, without all the trappings of a high-end tablet, this is a great deal for you.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

If you want an personal home assistant that's small and affordable, with no screen or large body, then you should check out this Echo Dot. It's also a great deal for people who want to expand Echo coverage to all rooms of their house with extra devices.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Ereaders don't come better than Amazon's Kindle range, and the Paperwhite is the mid-range entry. It's got a durable design, waterproofing, and great battery life. 25% off the 8GB storage option is a great saving, and you can also get 20% off 32GB.

Amazon Echo Show 5 £79.99 £69.99 at Amazon

If the aforementioned Echo Dot has you tempted, but you want a smart home assistant with a screen, the Echo Show has £10 off. The screen is useful for finding recipes, telling you the weather and time, and video calls.