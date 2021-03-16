Get a smart home for less with this Philips Hue smart lights deal

Replacing your existing light bulbs with some of the best smart light bulbs is a simple way to start your smart home journey, but as you’ll probably need several bulbs per room, any discounts are always welcome – and now Amazon has slashed the price of these Philips Hue smart light bulbs.

In the UK, the Philips Hue smart bulb twin-pack, which has a bayonet fitting, has been reduced by £7.19 to £17.80 – that’s a 29% saving on the RRP. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Philips Hue deals in your region.)

The lowest price we’ve seen for these bulbs, which don’t require a hub if you want to control them when you’re in the house, was at the start of 2020 when they were reduced to £17.49 – at just 31p more than that rock bottom pricing, this is a great deal.

Today's best Philips Hue deal in the UK

Philips Hue smart bulb twin-pack: £24.99 £17.80 at Amazon Amazon has knocked more than £7 off the cost of a twin-pack of Philips Hue white smart light bulbs, making them £17.80. As we’ve mentioned, it’s 31p more expensive than the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the bulbs, so it represents a good deal.View Deal

Extremely simple to use, you can just replace your existing bulbs and then use the Philips Hue app for your smartphone to switch the lights on, off or adjust the brightness. The bulbs use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, so you won’t be able to control them when you’re not at home, unless you purchase the optional Philips Hue Bridge, which connects to your router.

The bulbs are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers and displays, so you can also use your voice to control them, although you will need a Philips Hue bridge if you have a first generation Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Dot.

