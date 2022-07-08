Forget Fitbit: this is the best cheap fitness tracker deal on Amazon right now

If you're looking for a cheap fitness tracker, you've come to the right place. Maybe you're just getting into fitness for the first time, and need a no-nonsense tracker to monitor your steps, activity and sleep, or maybe you're replacing your old device and want to save money. Either way, getting a great bargain in the Amazon Prime Day deals is the best way to go about it.

Although there are already some good discounts on the best Fitbit trackers, like Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Luxe, to access the Fitbit Premium service for any length of time requires a monthly subscription, driving the long-term cost up. So, if you're looking for a cheap way to record your essential health data and get yourself moving, we recommend the Amazfit Band 5, which is down to just £24.99 (opens in new tab) in the early Prime Day deals.

The Amazfit Band 5 is a surprisingly versatile fitness tracker, packing not just calorie burn and step counters, but sleep tracking, 11 basic sports modes and other features usually found on premium devices, like a blood oxygen sensor, stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking. It's the best value deal on Amazon right now, if you're looking for a no-frills fitness tracker at a great price. Check out the deal in full below:

Not in the UK or a Prime Member? Scroll down to see the best Amazfit Band deals in your region.

Many of the best running watches go into greater depth when it comes to your fitness metrics, or provide onboard GPS to accurately detect your running routes. However, if you're a fitness beginner, or you don't like endurance sports, you may just want a tracker you can strap on and forget, with the occasional prompt to help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

At just under £25, the Amazfit Band 5 fits the bill. Amazfit is well-known for making devices comparable to better-known bands at a much more reasonable price, even if it can't quite fit all the same features in as a result of this lower buy-in.

If you're just looking for a simple fitness tracker to monitor your everyday activity, and prompt you to do a little more, you're better off spending £25 here than £100 on a Fitbit, plus the eventual monthly subscription. If you require more detailed metrics at a later stage of your fitness journey, you can always upgrade down the line.