Eufy’s latest affordable robot vacuum is now even cheaper

Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Eufy RoboVac G20, reducing it from £259.99 to just £199.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for the brand’s newest robot vacuum cleaner. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

The best robot vacuums can make their way around your home unaided, collecting dust and debris from your hard floors and carpets, while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

The Eufy RoboVac G20 is the brand’s latest robot vacuum, and is Eufy’s most affordable model to offer smart navigation. This means the robot vacuum will follow a logical path around your home cleaning in neat rows, rather than taking a random route.

Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK

Eufy RoboVac G20: £259.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - Amazon has knocked 23% off the price of one of Eufy’s latest Robot vacuums, which will last up to 100 minutes between charges. This is a new record-low price for the robovac, which was launched this month (February). However, this deal is only available for the next two days, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

Eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid: £299.99 £239.99 at Eufy

Save £70 - Eufy has knocked 23% off the price of the Hybrid version of the G20, which can mop as well as vacuum, thanks to the built-in 130ml water tank. Again, this is the best price we’ve seen for the robot vacuum, but the deal will only be available for 48 hours, and you’ll need to apply the code WSCPEURZXS at checkout to obtain the discount.

The EufyRoboVac G20 also benefits from Boost IQ technology, which sees the suction power automatically increased when the robot vacuum detects that it’s being used on carpet. We’re currently testing this robot vacuum, and we’ve found that it collects fine dust, cookie crumbs and larger debris – including cereal – with ease, even on its lowest power setting. However, we did find that on hard floors the side brush had a tendency to scatter larger debris which made the vacuuming process slightly longer than we’d like.

Eufy recently confirmed that it’s discontinuing the Eufy RobotVac 11S , which is currently the brand’s most affordable robot vacuum, making the G20 its new most affordable option.

