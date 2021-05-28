Can't wait for the OnePlus Nord CE? The original is at a new low price of only £300

Some big OnePlus news is bubbling away, with the OnePlus Nord CE officially unveiled as the next big phone in the company's mid-range series. But if you don't need the newest tech, a deal on the original OnePlus Nord might be perfect for you.

Originally launched in mid-2020, the OnePlus Nord cost £379 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage - that price barely wavered over Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, and never broke the £325 barrier - that is, until now, as it's available for £299 at Amazon.

That's a new low price, one that makes a phone which was always good value even more tempting to buy. This deal probably won't be beaten over 2021's Prime Day in June, and if the original Nord gets retired when the Nord CE is released, this might be the lowest you can get it for.

The higher-storage version of the phone is also on sale, so you can pick up the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model for £350, instead of the £469 it launched for.

Not in the UK? Check out OnePlus Nord prices in your region below.

OnePlus Nord 8GB / 128GB: £379 £299 at Amazon (save £80)

OnePlus' mid-range marvel is available at £80 off in both the Blue Marble and Gray Onyx versions, bringing the phone down to an all-new price. At this price point, the phone is super competitive.View Deal

OnePlus Nord 12GB / 256GB: £469 £350 at Amazon (save £119)

If you want lots of storage, the Blue Marble version of the phone has a £119 saving on its 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model. The Gray Ash version also has a saving on this variant of the phone, but it's only £80 off, so you're not saving as much.View Deal

The OnePlus Nord heralded a new era for OnePlus, as it was the company's first mid-range phone in years. It was followed the same year by a few lower-cost siblings, with 2021 promising even more devices.

The phone has two front-facing and four rear cameras, a 4,100mAh battery and snappy 30W charging, a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

In our review we thought the phone was great value for money, and we liked its design and camera features. We weren't as keen on its average battery life, lack of an IP rating and limited notifications space, though.

More OnePlus Nord deals