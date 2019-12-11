Amazing Philips Hue 5-bulb kit for £109 is all you need to smart-light your pad

Getting started with smart lighting can seem a bit of an uphill task. You've already got a house full of bulbs – where to start if you want to change all of them, without breaking the bank?

This AO.com deal, that's where. Offering five Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance smart bulbs, a hub and a wireless dimmer switch for just £109, it gets you everything you need to potentially light several rooms in your home. Overall, it's a saving of £96.

However, it's not offered as one bundle but is instead two bundles tied together and discounted using a code at checkout. So, in order to get the deal, follow the simple steps below.

So, it's a couple more hoops to jump through than normal, but nothing too drastically complicated. Philips Hue bulbs are the pricier (but more reliable) sets to start a smart home lighting array with, but this deal makes them far more palatably priced.