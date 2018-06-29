NOW Broadband now includes free Anytime calls with all its internet deals

Bob Hoskins and BT told us for years about how good it is to talk. But that's a message been lost on most internet providers of late. Sure, they supply landlines included in their broadband deals, but then they charge a small fortune if you want to use it for calls.

NOW Broadband - already a company with some of the cheapest broadband deals around - is seeking to change that by offering free Anytime calls with all of its plans from today. That means you won't pay a penny for calls to UK landline and mobile numbers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It's an added perk that used to cost an extra £96 in total over the course of the one year contract, and it applies to standard £18 per month broadband as well as NOW's super fast fibre internet.

If that's music to your ears (although hopefully not that annoying hold music), then check out some of NOW Broadband's current deals below...

NOW Broadband deals – choose the best for your home:

NOW Brilliant Broadband | 12 months | Average 10Mb speed |Free Anytime calls | £9.99 upfront | £18 per month

Flat out one of the cheapest broadband deals in the UK right now – and there's no faffing around with cashback or reward cards either. The speeds are basic, but the bills can't get much lower. And now you get those calls when you want them, too.

NOW Brilliant Broadband + Entertainment Pass | 12 months | Average 10Mb speed | Free Anytime calls | 300+ box sets and 11 premium TV channels | £9.99 upfront | £22.99 per month

Bag the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Arts, Fox, Comedy Central and MTV with this TV add-on for an extra fiver a month. Not to mention access to 300-odd box sets including 24, Billions, Sons of Anarchy, The Blacklist, Mad Men and Modern Family.

NOW Fab Fibre | 12 months | Average 36Mb speed | Free anytime calls | £9.99 upfront | £25 per month

As you can see, the speed of NOW's fab fibre is more than three times faster than that of its cheapest broadband-only deal. A better option if you demand stutter-free streaming and rapid downloads, but do consider Vodafone's extraordinary £21 per month offer first.

