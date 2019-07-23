Ends soon - Sky broadband deal with cheap bills and £40 voucher for Argos, Tesco or Uber

For those looking to score an impressive broadband deal from Sky, your time is running out. A tempting exclusive offer we've been yelling about for the past week or so is now coming to a close, ending on Thursday, July 25.
So what is this time-sensitive offer? Well, its exclusive to you readers of TechRadar and it offers £20 a month bills, alongside a £40 voucher to use at your choice of the following different retailers:
- Argos
- Tesco
- Uber
Considering Sky isn't always the best place to grab a cheap broadband deal, getting both affordable monthly bills and an exclusive incentive is an offer that doesn't come around all too often.
You can see this Sky broadband deal in full down below. Or, if you miss the deadline or would prefer something a little different, check our guide to the best broadband deals for everything else.
This exclusive Sky broadband deal:
Sky Broadband Essential | 18 months | 10Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £29.95 upfront | £20 per month + £40 voucher
At £20 a month, this falls in line with some of the more affordable broadband deals around, throw in that voucher and it gets even more attractive. You can choose between Uber, Argos or Tesco for where to use this voucher - Sky says it will be sent to you within 120 days of purchase.
DEAL ENDS AT 11.59PM THIS THURSDAYView Deal