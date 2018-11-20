This Philips Ambilight TV deal would be the best of Black Friday - if it didn't end today

Brendan Griffiths

We know Black Friday is still a few days away, but if you are in the market for an ambilight TV, we genuinely think this could be the best deal you'll see, especially for the new 2018 50-inch model - a few of us are seriously thinking about buying it actually.

If you'd like to see some other TV offers you can get right now, be sure to check out our extensive roundup of the best cheap TV sales and deals. For discounts on other hot tech items, we've already started highlighting the best offers on our Black Friday deals guide.