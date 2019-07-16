This Sony 4K Blu-ray player is just £169.99 for Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a Blu-Ray player with superb 4K UHD picture performance, 4K Netflix and Amazon on board, SACD and DVD-A compatibility and Hi-Res Audio file playback at an affordable price?

Then look no further as Amazon is offering 18% off this Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Blu-ray player for Prime Day.

Usually priced at £208.50, you can save £28.51 on this fantastic Blu-ray player, bringing the price down to just £169.99.

In our Sony UBP-X800 4K UHD Blu-ray player review, we called the UBP-X800 "a brilliant, beautiful 4K UHD player at a sensible price". It even earned a place on our list of the best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players you can buy right now.

We've seen this Sony Blu-ray player hit this low price before but it's still worth grabbing it while it's on offer, especially given that we feel it's one of the best on the market.