These cheap PlayStation VR bundles make Prime Day the day to jump into virtual reality

Been looking to jump into virtual reality but not been quite sure where to start? Or maybe the price has put you off? Now could be the perfect time to jump in.

For Amazon Prime Day 2019, Amazon is offering discounts on PlayStation VR bundles - meaning you can pick up everything you need for PSVR for around £200 or less.

The PlayStation VR Mega Pack - which includes a PSVR camera, headset and five games - is currently £90 cheaper than usual, while the PlayStation VR Starter Pack - which includes a PSVR camera, headset and one game - is reduced by £70.

Still not picked up a PSVR headset? Now could be the perfect time. There's a whopping £90 discount on the PSVR Mega Pack. The pack includes a PSVR headset, PlayStation camera and five game download codes: VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Doom VFR and Wipeout Omega Collection. View Deal

If you're ready to dip your toes into the water of VR, but don't know where to start, then the PSVR Starter Pack is probably for you. Amazon is currently offering 28% off the pack, saving you £70. The pack includes everything you need to get started: a PSVR headset, PlayStation camera and PlayStation VR worlds. View Deal

We think the PlayStation VR Mega Pack deal is the better value for money, considering you get plenty of games to try out. But if none of those take your fancy, then the PlayStation VR Starter Pack is still a great deal.

Remember you'll need a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro to hook your new PSVR equipment.