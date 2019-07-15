Sony's PS4 wireless headset is just £49.99 for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Looking to pick up a new PS4 headset this Amazon Prime Day? Well, look no further. Amazon is offering Sony's PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset for just £49.99 - saving you £18.99.

In our PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset review, we called the headset "simple, sleek and a great value for gamers" due to its great virtual surround, comfortable fit and solid battery life.

In addition, if you set up the Headset Companion App for PS4 you can enjoy special audio modes designed by the developers themselves.

It's simple to set up and a great choice for those who simply one one of the best PS4 gaming headsets without paying a fortune.

Sony recommends pairing the PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset with PlayStation VR, as the headset's lack of wires mean you won't get tangled up while playing.

It's worth noting that this headset will only work with with PS4 and PS4 Pro. Sorry Xbox and PC players.