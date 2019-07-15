Samsung Evo 860 1TB SSD is now just £100 for Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Evo 860 is one of the best SSDs (Solid State Drives) in the world, and the 1TB version is on sale at Amazon for an astounding price of just £100 for Amazon Prime Day — which is the cheapest price it's ever been on the retailer's website.

With an RRP price of £263.54, that means you're getting a discount of £163.55. Amazon has been selling it at the cheaper £132.98, but this is still a substantial saving.

Usually when building or upgrading your PC, you would have to choose between speed and storage space, as faster SSDs wouldn't usually offer the same capacities as slower traditional hard drives — or if they did, then they were usually prohibitively expensive.

So, the fact that this deal is for the Samsung Evo 860 with 1TB of storage, it means you can store your operating system, games and programs all on one disk, and enjoy super-fast speeds.

