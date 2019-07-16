Philips Sonicare toothbrush prices have been slashed for Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

The Philips Sonicare range includes some of the best electric toothbrushes around, and Amazon is offering some fantastic deals on them for Prime Day.

Sonicare brushes feature advanced technology to keep your teeth and gums healthy, including pulses of water that clean out plaque from between your teeth, and various different brushing modes for deep cleaning, or taking care of sensitive gums.

Philips toothbrushes come highly recommended by dentists and hygienists, so you could really clean up with these Prime Day deals.

The best Philips Sonicare Prime Day deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean £149 £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has slashed £50 off this premium Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for Prime Day. It can remove 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, using sonic technology that pulses water between your teeth while gentle but effective brush strokes sweep it away.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean £83.92 £64.99 at Amazon

Grab a fantastic deal on this powerful electric toothbrush from Philips, which comes with a travel case for holidays and business trips, and features a two-week battery life for long trips. Philips promises it can help improve the health of your gums in just two weeks, so it's a great investment for your oral health.

Philips Sonicare Brush Heads £37.72 £30.99 at Amazon

Replacement brush heads can be a major expense if you own an electric toothbrush, so this is a fantastic deal on a pack of eight genuine brush heads. They're available in black and white, to suit whichever brush you own.

If you're in the market for an electric toothbrush but the Philips deals aren't catching your eye, there are also some brilliant savings on Oral-B brushes to help you maintain a healthy mouth.

The best Oral-B Prime Day deals

Oral-B Pro 3 3000 Toothbrush: £49.80 £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked almost £15 off this high-end Oral-B electric toothbrush, and you're saving a whopping 65% off the £99.99 RRP. It can remove up to twice as much plaque as a manual toothbrush, and gently whitens teeth by removing stains. There's pressure control to stop you brushing too hard as well. A great investment in the health of your teeth and gums.

Oral-B SmartSeries Toothbrush: £229.99 £89.99 at Amazon

There's a frankly ridiculous £140 off this premium electric toothbrush for Prime Day, bringing it well under £100. Its dentist-inspired head rotates, oscillates and pulsates to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, and it has five cleaning modes including deep cleaning, whitening and sensitive. This kit includes a separate smart timer, which connects via Bluetooth and gives you real-time feedback on your brushing technique.

