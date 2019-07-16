Need PS4 storage? Seagate's huge 8TB external hard drive now only £109.99

This isn't just a good Amazon Prime Day deal, but a practical and quality one too, as Seagate's 8TB external hard drive provides ample space for all kinds of files.

Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive: £179.99 now £109.99

You'll never run out of storage space ever again with this hugely capacious hard drive from Seagate. Working well with Xbox One and PS4 as well as PC, it's a gamers dream.View Deal

This 8TB hard drive has had a price cut of 37% on Amazon Prime Day, saving you £70 and giving you a way to move old files to make room for new ones for only £109.99.

To get started you just need to plug the hard drive into the mains and connect it to your PC, Xbox One or PS4 via USB. From there, you can start moving files to free up space on your computer or games console's internal drive via simple drag-and-drop to help improve performance and make room.

It may be tempting to follow the shiny deals for brand new tech and unusual gadgets, but the best Amazon Prime Day deals are the big discounts on practical tech you know you'll use – this Seagate hard drive ticks both of those boxes.