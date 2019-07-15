Grab the Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera for only £999 on Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

We're seeing some brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals on all kinds of tech, and cameras are very much part of the party this year. Take the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, for example: an instant £250 saving brings its asking price down to a super-low £999 right now.

That's a pretty sweet deal when you consider that it launched with an RRP of £1999.99. This is still the cheapest way into the Canon's EOS full-frame DSLR lineup – and now it's gotten that littler bit easier.

Super cheap and friends with stacks of lenses

Far cheaper than the EOS 5D Mark IV, the EOS 6D Mark II is a versatile DSLR that suits a raft of applications, from landscapes and travel through to portraiture and more.

(Image credit: Canon) Canon EOS 6D Mark II | £1249 now £999 at Amazon

Save £250 on Canon's full-frame EOS 6D Mark II, a camera that would be an ideal step up from an APS-C body. It packs a 26MP full-frame sensor and a flip-out touchscreen, with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF to keep autofocus silky smooth, whether you're shooting videos or using live view.

View Deal

Its 10fps burst-shooting mode and 65-point all-cross-type AF system also make it a perfectly credible options for anything moving, while Dual Pixel CMOS AF is also on board. The touchscreen is nice and responsive, and flips out to wherever you need it to be, while sealing protects the insides form moisture, dust and other gremlins from getting in.

It works with Canon's extensive EF lens selection, as well as bags of others from the likes of Sigma, Tamron and others, and as an EOS DSLR it will also happily play with countless flashguns and other accessories.