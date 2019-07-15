Get a SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card and adapter for less than half price on Prime Day

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

For a lot of photographers, Amazon Prime Day is all about saving big on a camera or lens. But if you're not in the market for either, that doesn't mean you can't scoop a brilliant deal on something you can use with your existing kit.

This Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card from card specialist Sandisk, for example, is down to just £17.68 – less than half its original RRP. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Sandisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC deals where you are.

Multimedia master

It will happily work inside Android phones and tablets with a microSD port, but the provided adapter also means it's compatible with devices that swallow regular SD cards, such as the vast majority of cameras and laptops.

So what do those symbols on the front tell us? The Class 10 Speed rating guarantees an minimum sustained transfer speed of 10MB/s for video recording, making it ideal for Full HD shooting. The A1 symbol, meanwhile, indicates that the card has been optimized for smartphone apps – so no hanging around.

(Image credit: Sandisk) SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter | £35.89 / £17.68

A staggering 128GB of storage space in something the size of your fingernail, this microSDXC card is rated to the Ultra High Speed 1 (UHS-I) standard, promising transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. Ideal for everyday shooting or Full HD video recording, or if you're always running out of space on your phone.View Deal