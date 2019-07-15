Get 20% off a great-sounding Bose Series 5 TV soundbar on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is offering some huge savings on audio equipment for Amazon Prime Day, including 20% off the premium Bose Series 5 soundbar system.

Modern TVs often feature super-thin screens at the expense of audio quality. The Bose Series 5 soundbar system will transform your viewing experience with cinema-quality sound that'll bring TV shows and movies to life.

Bose is renowned for its high-end audio equipment, and the Series 5 is no exception. This one-piece soundbar delivers super-clear sound, with sharper dialogue and punchier bass. You can even connect your phone and other devices using Bluetooth, making it the only speaker you'll need in your living room.

Whether you've snapped up a great deal on a TV on Amazon Prime Day or want to give your existing device an audio upgrade, the Bose Series 5 soundbar system is a great choice – and with £40 off just for Amazon Prime Day, it's easy to recommend.

(Image credit: Amazon) Bose Soundbar System £199 £159 at Amazon

Transform your TV's audio and make every word of dialogue crystal clear with this smart soundbar system from Bose. It uses a wired connection to your TV, but also supports Bluetooth so you can connect all your other devices too. Amazon has cut the regular price by 20% for Amazon Prime Day.

