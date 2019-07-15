Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition gets epic £270 price cut on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is one of the best times to buy components to upgrade your gaming PC, as this amazing deal for the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition proves.

With £270 knocked off the price, you can get one of the most powerful gaming GPUs in the world for just £620. That's by far one of the cheapest prices we've seen for Nvidia's killer graphics card.

Sure, it's not cheap, but if you want to play the very latest games at 4K resolutions, and with advanced graphical effects like ray tracing, then this high-end GPU is an excellent purchase — especially at this price!

(Image credit: Asus) Asus Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition £889.30 £619.99 at Amazon

Get one of the most powerful gaming GPUs in the world for a huge £269 off with this brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal. With 8GB GDDR6 and Nvidia's latest Turing tech, this beast will handle the latest games at resolutions up to 4K. If you want to take your gaming rig to the next level, make sure you jump on this deal.View Deal

