Amazon Prime Day mattress deals: sleep easy with up to 45% off

There are few things more crucial to our mental and physical health than a good night's sleep – and if you have an old, worn out mattress getting those all-important eight hours a night can be near impossible.

Happily, there's never been a better time to invest in a new mattress, with Amazon Prime Day seeing in a raft of fantastic discounts that will leave you sleeping soundly in the knowledge that your purchase hasn't broken the bank.

If you've ever listened to a podcast in your life, you'll already be familiar with names like Simba and Eve as big sponsors – but getting up to 45% off probably won't feel so familiar.

These discounts are fantastic – but there are a lot of different size options out there. So, to make your life easier, we've rounded up the best Prime Day mattress deals we've found so far:

The best Prime Day Eve mattress deals

(Image credit: Eve) Up to 45% off Eve mattresses at Amazon

Eve mattresses are made from three layers of memory foam that's designed to cradle your body and relieve pressure as you sleep. Loads of these super-supportive mattresses are discounted for Amazon Prime Day, with some reduced by 45%. View Deal

The best Prime Day Simba mattress deals

(Image credit: Simba) Up to 35% off Simba mattresses at Amazon

Simba has become one of the biggest names in mattresses (and it's not even because of the new Lion King film). It's got awards coming from every angles and now some meaty discounts to go with them - save hundreds over Amazon Prime Day.

