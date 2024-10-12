The Nvidia Shield TV is still a great streaming box, and it just got its first update in a year
Don't expect any new features, but this update does squash some irritating bugs
When we reviewed the Nvidia Shield TV Pro back in 2021, we said that it was the best streaming box on the market at the time. It's still a great streamer thanks to its flexibility and power, but it's been a little neglected. However, Nvidia has issued an update at last – the first such update since 2023. If you're encountering bugs or glitches that are taking the shine off your Shield, this new update should hopefully address them.
The new updates are detailed in a post on the Nvidia website, but the short version is that it enhances the Match Frame Rate, fixes a GeForce Now crash bug and addresses some irritating video and audio issues.
What's new in the Nvidia Shield TV update
As before, the system is based on Android 11 – and this update is a hotfix rather than a new version, so don't expect any new features.
Here's the list of the changes in this new update, the 9.1.1+ Hotfix:
- Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up
- Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
- Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch
- Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
- Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
- NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
- Mounted storages aren't listed after upgrade
- Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps
The support document also notes some important caveats. If you want to install Disney Plus from the Play store you'll need to do it before applying this update, as once installed you won't be able to add or update the Play store version of the app; the Hotfix isn't Google certified; and there's no way to reverse installation.
