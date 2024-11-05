The Apple TV 4K just got even more interesting for projectors in tvOS 18.2
The latest tvOS beta delivers important projector improvements
- Projector improvements are still in beta
- Support for new aspect ratios including 21:9
- Improved dialog and show information, too
The latest version of Apple's tvOS system for the Apple TV 4K introduces some new features that'll be particularly useful for viewers with the best 4K projectors, or people who connect their Apple TV to widescreen monitors rather than TVs.
In tvOS 18.2, Apple has added support for aspect ratios including 21:9. That's not going to be relevant to most people viewing on TVs, which tend to be 16:9. But it's great for ultrawide monitors and for projectors.
What improvements does tvOS 18.2 deliver?
The big draw here is the new aspect ratio support. The options are:
- Automatic
- 16:9
- 21:9
- 2.37:1
- 2.39:1
- 2.40:1
- DCI 4K
- 32:9
In addition, the new beta improves Apple's Enhance Dialog feature, turning on subtitles when you press the mute button, and there's a redesigned Apple Fitness Plus app as well as improved support for using an iPhone as a FaceTime camera. The beta also includes InSight, a similar feature to Prime Video's X-Ray that tells you who's on screen and what music is playing.
One feature that's coming, but that hasn't arrived yet, is new screensavers. The current crop are all very nice, but they've become rather familiar, and Apple is promising to bring screensavers from some of its hit shows on Apple TV Plus. We don't yet know when those new screensavers will arrive, however.
The improvements are currently in beta, which means they're in final testing before release: if you don't mind risking the odd bug or crash you can enrol your Apple TV 4K from the Software Updates part of its Settings menu, though we'd suggest just waiting for the finished version.
The final release of tvOS 18.2 is currently scheduled for December 2024.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.