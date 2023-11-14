Amazon and Roku's best 4K streaming sticks have just hit record-low prices in the Black Friday sales

Judging by the Black Friday deals I'm seeing for 4K HDR streaming devices, this year looks like a great time to grab yourself a bargain – two of our favorites are currently selling for the same record-low price. On the one hand, there's the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which was only released in September and is already selling for half-price at just $24.99 on Amazon. Then there's the two-year old Roku Express 4K Plus that's been marked down to $24.98 on Amazon.

What's great about both of these Amazon Black Friday deals is that it brings two very different offerings to a similarly record-low price, allowing you to choose the best option for you depending on which streaming platform you prefer. While there are some differences between the two, both are overall great for streaming. The Roku Express 4K Plus has been in our best streaming devices guide for years now and while Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K isn't yet, it's sure to be added soon (our review is in progress).

Today's best Black Friday streaming device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Despite only launching in September, Amazon has brought down the price of its all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, and not by a small amount, either. This half-price discount is a great offer for the upgraded model's new AI-enhanced features, including new search functionality, smart display mode and recommendations. While our review isn't here yet (watch this space), you can expect us to be updating our best streaming devices guide with this as soon as it is.

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39.99 now $24.98 at Amazon

Despite being released in 2021, the Roku Express 4K Plus remains in our roundup of the best streaming devices for its straightforward quality. It has regularly seen discounts in the years since its release but only rarely drops to this record-low price so this is a great time to pick up a neat saving. It might not be able to support Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision but its stripped back approach makes it a no-brainer budget streaming stick, especially at this new super-cheap price.

The more up-to-date offering out of these two deals is of course the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The company's new flagship streaming stick has had some improvements since the last model, including a slightly faster processor, a larger storage capacity of 16GB, Wi-Fi 6E, support for Fire TV Ambient Experience as well as for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. It also has a whole suite of AI-enhancements that Amazon has rolled out, including new search functionality, a smart display mode and personalized recommendations.

In comparison, the Roku Express 4K Plus is very much stripped back. It doesn't support high-quality formats like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and has a slightly smaller range than its more premium iterations. But if you're happy with HDR10+ and don't need all the bells and whistles then it certainly delivers. You'll get access to all the same streaming apps as any other streaming device and of course the Roku OS, which includes access to the Roku Channel and its free streaming offerings.

Both are generally easy to use, but we'd say the Roku slightly has the edge in terms of usability – and we like that its suggestions aren't biased towards any particular company, while Amazon's search and suggestions tends to favor its own platform, unsurprisingly.

However, if you've got one of the best TVs and best Dolby Atmos soundbars and want to show them off, the Dolby Vision and Atmos support of the Fire TV Stick would win us over.

More Amazon and Roku streaming stick deals

Looking for more Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Express 4K Plus deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

