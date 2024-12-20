Hisense's Saturn wireless Dolby Atmos speakers could be a huge hit, based on the last Hisense soundbar I reviewed

Hisense announces a Dolby Atmos wireless speaker system

4.1.2 channels with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support

Similar concept to the Sony Bravia Quad

Hisense has officially revealed the HT Saturn, a new speaker system to join its range of soundbars. Set for release in 2025, there is currently no specific release date or pricing info for the HT Saturn. It's been confirmed for US release and while there's no official confirmation for other regions, Hisense says it expects to have more news soon.

Initially shown at IFA 2024, the Hisense HT Saturn consists of four satellite speakers and a wireless subwoofer, comprising 4.1.2 channels in total, with two upfiring speakers providing Atmos height channels. During its initial announcement back in September, Hisense claimed the Saturn would have 720W of power, but didn't reference this in its specs during my more recent briefing. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It has HDMI eARC for connection to the TV via a transmission box, which then sends the sound out to the speakers. For audio streaming, it supports Bluetooth 5.3, but there is no built-in Wi-Fi.

Hisense, which makes one of the best soundbars available in the form of the excellent-value Hisense AX5215H, seem to have taken inspiration from Sony's Bravia Theater Quad system, which similarly comprises four satellite speakers. However, the Quad is a 4.0.4-channel system, coming with two extra upfiring speakers, but lacking the dedicated subwoofer. When we tested the Sony Theater Quad here at TechRadar, we were impressed.

The Hisense HT Saturn also supports a room calibration feature, which Hisense says will allow users to place the HT Saturn speakers wherever they want and sound will adjust to fit the space and positioning, so it will still sound like an accurate surround sound system.

Hisense also announced its Hi-Concerto feature, which enables a compatible Hisense TV's speakers to be used in conjunction with not only the HT Saturn but also compatible Hisense soundbars, (though no specific models of TV or soundbar have been confirmed as of yet). This very reminiscent of Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, LG's WOW Orchestra feature, and Sony's Center Sync, all of which are featured on some of the best TVs available.

A potential Dolby Atmos hit

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of home audio, but when I tested Hisense's 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Hisense AX5125H, I was amazed at just how good it was, establishing itself as one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for such a budget price.

The Hisense HT Saturn is going up against the Sony Bravia Quad and already there are some key differences. The Saturn offers a subwoofer in-box whereas the Bravia Quad does not, with the Sony SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 wireless subwoofers supported as an optional extra. However, on the audio front, the Saturn is limited to Bluetooth whereas the Bravia Quad supports Wi-Fi for better-quality music streaming.

Where the Saturn will surely win the battle is price. At $2,499 / £1,999 / AU$3,699, the Bravia Quad is a pricey system that's more costly than the likes of the Samsung HW-Q990D, our choice for the best premium Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If Hisense can offer the Saturn for significantly cheaper than the Bravia Quad (which I strongly suspect it will) then Hisense could be onto a winner. Because I have little doubt about the sound side of things, thanks to what I've experienced with the Hisense AX5125H.