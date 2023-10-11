My favorite foldable phone, the Moto Razr Plus, hit a new low price for Prime Day
Get the stylish little communicator for less from Amazon
The big Amazon Prime Day Deals event has dropped the price on my favorite foldable phone, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), to a new low. You can buy a Razr Plus in blue or black for only $799.99, which is $200 off the normal $999.99 retail price. That’s a great deal, a full $100 less than the best discount we saw around the phone’s launch earlier this year.
Of course, the Viva Magenta Motorola Razr Plus is sadly exclusive to Motorola’s website store and T-Mobile, so you can’t buy it at Amazon’s Prime Day event pricing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a good deal on that color (or the others) if you shop from Moto directly.
Right now, Motorola is offering the Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds II, which are a stupendous pair of noise canceling earbuds, for free when you buy any Razr Plus. Those buds happen to also be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, for $199.99, down from their normal $279.99 price. Thus, if you were thinking about getting both a Razr Plus and those sweet Bose buds today, you can get them together for essentially the same total price at Amazon or Motorola.
What makes the Motorola Razr Plus my favorite foldable phone? That’s easy. It’s got a ton of style, but it’s the big cover display that makes it great. There are limitless possibilities for what you can run on that display, unlike other clamshell foldables with more limited cover display options. Motorola really cuts loose, and it makes the phone a whole new category of small, portable communicator.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon
The Motorola Razr Plus is my favorite folding phone of all because it starts out a big, bright smartphone and folds into a cute little pocket communicator, an entirely new type of device that finds plenty of use traveling around like I do. This is the best price we've seen on Motorola's clamshell foldable phone.
