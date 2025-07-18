The mid-range Philips OLED810 will only come in a 77-inch size in the UK

Philips has no 42- or 48-inchers among its 2025 OLEDs

Philips is aggressively pricing the cheaper OLED760 and the higher-end OLED910

Philips mid-range OLED TVs are extremely good – we gave a glowing review to the Philips OLED809 last year, and were expecting the same again this year. In fact, I have a 65-inch model at home – and I previously had the Philips OLED806 mid-range OLED from a few years ago, so having owned two of Philips' mid-range marvels, you can tell I really do like them.

But for me and buyers like me, it looks like three won't be the magic number: the latest Philips OLED810 mid-range OLED is only coming to the UK in a single size that makes it too big for many living rooms, including mine.

The news comes via my colleagues at What Hi-Fi?, who've confirmed that the Philips OLED810 will only be sold in the UK as a 77-inch model, which costs £2,199. And as much as I love a big TV – and that's fantastic price for a high-quality OLED TV of that size – that literally won't fit in my living space, and that will be true for a lot of other people too (even ignoring the cost).

So what's going on?

What's happening with Philips OLED TVs

It seems that Philips is refocusing on the higher and lower end of the market, with a particular push for the entry-level OLED760 range; that currently starts at £1,199 for 55 inches, rising to £1,499 for 65 inches and £1,999 for the 77-inch. And spec-wise it's actually better than the more expensive OLED810 for gamers, thanks to the presence of four full-fat HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support instead of just two in the OLED810 – though it doesn't have as good image processing, and we expect the brightness to be lower.

At the other end of the market there's the Philips OLED910, which has the elite Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel – as seen in the LG G5 – for significantly improved brightness.

The OLED910 starts at £2,199 for 65 inches, which is incredibly aggressive – that's cheaper than the LG C5 at 65 inches, which is a mid-range OLED like the OLED810. And the OLED910 has built-in Bowers & Wilkins sound that really impressed me when I heard it.

So you can see in some ways how the OLED810 has been squeezed by Philips' other TVs, but given that the OLED910 starts at 65 inches and the OLED760 starts at 55 inches, that means smaller OLED sizes are totally out of luck, since there are no 42-inch or 48-inch models.

It looks like Philips is ceding the mid-range market to its rivals: the OLED810 seems like a solid competitor for the likes of the LG C5 or Samsung S90F, but not if people can't fit it in their home.