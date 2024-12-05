LG next-gen OLED TVs have leaked already, and one has a surprise gaming upgrade

Some details of the LG C5 and G5 OLED TVs have appeared in certification databases

Photos of the G5 suggest the return of MLA OLED panels

The G5 appears to have an even higher refresh rate than the G4

LG's C5 and G5 OLED TVs are likely to be among the very best TVs of 2025, and while they haven't been announced just yet some details of both models have leaked. We’ll need to wait for CES for the official launch, but the leaked data provides some interesting details.

As FlatpanelsHD reports, both the C5 and G5 have been certified for sale in South Korea. That certification means the model numbers are now listed in the Institute of Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic Testing's database alongside some photos, and the photos suggest that we'll still have the distinction of the brighter MLA OLED panel in the G5, and the regular OLED panel in the C5.

That's not a definite; it's based on the dramatically different reflectivity of the two models in the photos. MLA OLEDs use a polarizer with different anti-reflective properties than regular OLED panels do, so the presence of MLA is an educated guess from the pictures. Most LG G4 models use MLA.

Some LG G5 specs have also leaked

A few details of the LG G5 have also appeared in a different database. VESA's ClearMR certification database details TVs that have been certified for motion clarity, and the 65-inch version of the G5 is in there.

According to the VESA database the OLED65G5 has a refresh rate of 165Hz at 4K. That's an improvement on the 144Hz of the 2024 model and a big jump from the 120Hz of earlier models.

As FlatpanelsHD says, that could be a typo – but the G5 also has a higher ClearMR score, up from 9,000 this year to 10,000 next. We don't have any details regarding the C5 refresh rate so far, however, as that's not currently listed in the same system. But if the 165Hz is indeed accurate than that's good news for gamers – or at least for PC gamers. The current crop of consoles can't output graphics that fast, peaking at 120Hz.

As ever we'd expect the LG G5 and C5 to make their official debut at the CES 2025 show in January – and as is often the case, we'd expect many more details to leak long before LG officially unveils them.

