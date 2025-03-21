I’m a torch fanatic and these are the best AliExpress deals I already own

While I’m obsessed with all kinds of tech, torches are probably my favourite. (Shhh, don’t tell my collection of the best power banks.)

Torches might not seem very techy, but I’m not talking about your dad’s old Dolphin torch that’s practically a family heirloom. Modern torches use extremely powerful LEDs, high-output lithium-ion cells, advanced voltage regulation and USB-C charging. Some even work as power banks or have programmable control interfaces. In other words, they’re full of tech.

But let’s not get lost in my obsession – what’s important here is that powerful torches are now delightfully cheap thanks to the AliExpress Anniversary Sale. Giving me a chance to buy more torches for my collection, or perhaps (reluctantly) as gifts for friends and family – so I thought I'd show you the light.

My tastes branch across a few brands, but Sofirn has all the deals for this sale – and seeing I own about half of the Sofirn catalogue, that suits me just fine. I’ve been following the company since they started in 2016 and have been impressed with how closely they work with torch enthusiasts to create powerful, high-quality, yet affordable lights.

Safety first

Sofirn IF22A beam

(Image credit: Sofirn)

These torches are very bright. Like, don’t-shine-them-in-your-eyes bright, and definitely don’t let kids play with them. Keep in mind that the maximum lumen rating listed only applies for a short time before the torch automatically dims to prevent overheating. That’s normal – turbo mode is great for briefly lighting up a large area.

I’ve already hunted down the best Sofirn deals so I can buy them myself. But don’t worry, I’m willing to share. In fact, every deal I’m recommending below is for a torch I own, have tested, or have personally purchased during this sale. They range from tiny pocket-sized options to headlamps and powerful spotlights, and all come with a rechargeable battery.

Now be aware that Aliexpress displays the discount at very high list prices that the torches never actually sell at and the sale prices don't include GST. So as a comparison to the sale price, I have included the actual prices I have seen the torches typically sell for, and provided the final price you will see at checkout. For new users there's a 'Welcome' deal that can save even more on your first purchase. All the deals below include free shipping, and some have codes that can save you a little extra.

Looking for something beyond my favourites? You can’t go wrong with any torch from the official Sofirn AliExpress store (or from the other (also official) Sofirn Overseas Store). I’ve also used the Beamax Lighting Store several times and always had a good experience.

Sofirn Sofirn SC18
Sofirn Sofirn SC18: was AU$32 now AU$24.66 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$7.40

This compact little torch is my go-to when walking the dog at night – it fits into a pocket, but is extremely bright and comes with a large 3,000 mAh battery. It’s made from robust aluminium, is waterproof, and includes a pocket clip, lanyard, and USB-C cable for charging. It really does output the rated 1,800 lumens and will last for hours on lower settings. Plus, it’s cheap enough that I keep one in my bag, another hanging by the back door, and a spare just in case.

View Deal
Sofirn SC13
Save an extra AU$3 using code: AUAS02
Sofirn SC13: was AU$38 now AU$28.56 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$9.44

If you want a very compact torch, it’s hard to go past the SC13. Just 6.5cm long and only 65g, it's perfect for slipping into a pocket or clipping to a bag. Using turbo mode, it can put out an excellent 1,300 lumens (briefly) or run for hours at lower levels. It comes with a 18350 rechargeable battery, charges via USB, and includes a handy clip. I’d been waiting for the SC13 to go on sale again – so I bought an extra for myself and one as a gift.

View Deal
Sofirn IF22A
Save an extra AU$3 using code: AUAS02
Sofirn IF22A: was AU$49 now AU$41.83 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$7.17

This slightly chunkier torch uses a TIR (Total Internal Reflection) lens to create an impressive pocket spotlight. With a very tight beam and a useful range of about 500 m, it’s my favourite for boating, shining into the night sky, and imaginary lightsaber duels. It comes with a large-capacity 5,000 mAh 21700 battery and can be used as a power bank if needed to charge your phone. Plus, it’s waterproof, includes a pocket clip and lanyard, and comes in silver or black. I’d buy another at this price, but three might be too many.

View Deal
Sofirn HS10 headlamp
Save an extra AU$3 using code: AUAS02
Sofirn HS10 headlamp: was AU$38 now AU$29.91 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$8.09

I love this little headlamp because it only weighs 65 grams – you barely notice it’s there. I'm a hiker, but my friend loves this torch for running at night. The HS10 outputs an impressive 1,100 lumens for about 30 seconds on turbo – then drops back to a lower brightness, with a runtime of up to 7 hours. It comes with a 16340 battery, charges via USB, and can be removed from the headband and magnetically attached to anything metal if you need a work light.

View Deal
Sofirn HS42
Save an extra AU$3 using code: AUAS02
Sofirn HS42: was AU$48 now AU$37.86 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$10.14

For a powerful headlamp, the HS42 is my favourite of all the models I’ve tried, and I think it’s perfect for camping. It’s on the larger side but still comfortable to wear for hours and has a large 3,000 mAh capacity 18650 battery for impressively long runtimes. The HS42 uses a multi-LED TIR lens with both spotlights and floodlights, plus red LEDs. You can also remove it from the headband and magnetically stick it onto suitable surfaces as an area light.

View Deal
Sofirn IF24 RGB torch
Save an extra AU$3 using code: AUAS02
Sofirn IF24 RGB torch: was AU$49 now AU$40.40 at AliExpress AU

Save AU$8.60

While torches are serious business, they can also be fun. The IF24 has a main LED on the end that’s all business – with a powerful 2,000-lumen brightness. But on the side, the torch has white and colour LEDs that can be used as an area light, to create ambiance or for light painting. It uses a side rotary switch for quick mode selection and comes with an 18650 cell for excellent runtimes.

View Deal


If you’re keen for more AliExpress discounts on quality products from well-known brands, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best deals in celebration of its 15th anniversary. If our picks aren't what you're after, you can always browse the entire sale on AliExpress.

Lindsay Handmer
Lindsay Handmer
Senior Writer – TechRadar Australia

Lindsay is an Australian tech journalist who loves nothing more than rigorous product testing and benchmarking. He is especially passionate about portable computing, doing deep dives into the USB-C specification or getting hands on with energy storage, from power banks to off grid systems. In his spare time Lindsay is usually found tinkering with an endless array of projects or exploring the many waterways around Sydney.

