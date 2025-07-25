Amazon UK just launched a big weekend sale – here are the 16 best deals I'd buy

The weekend is upon us and payday has arrived for many, so Amazon UK dropped a new set of deals to check out. While there are a lot of familiar items that were on sale earlier in the month, I've spotted several new additions that I think are worth bringing to your attention if you're bargain hunting right now. Read on for my 16 top deals from this weekend's big sale at the retailer.

There's some good news for the gamers out there, as a handful of top PS5 games have all been reduced right now, including The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man. And if you've been waiting to buy a console, the PS5 Digital Edition is down to £329.99 (was £429.99).

Elsewhere, if you missed it during Prime Day, you can still get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for a bargain price of £58.99 (was £84.99), these top-quality Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for £179 (was £219), and the great value Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £39.99 (was £100).

All of my top picks from the current batch of weekend deals at Amazon UK are below for you to peruse, including more phones, laptops, wearables, and beauty products.

This weekend's 16 best deals at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £39.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price at Amazon this weekend. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £429.99 now £329.99 at Amazon The PS5 is the console I use the most and this Digital Edition is now £100 off at Amazon. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. Just know that it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you won't be able to play physical copies of games (unless you buy the separate disc drive attachment).

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £759 now £548.10 at Amazon The excellent Galaxy S24 is down to a new record-low price after the extra 10% discount is automatically applied at the checkout. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, this phone has nearly enough features on board to be called an Ultra. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in color, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and six more years of promised updates mean the S24 is a phone that will last, too.

HP 14 Laptop: was £623.49 now £409.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value, mid-range Windows laptop, then this configuration of the HP 14 is a strong buy in the latest Amazon sale. It comes with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's slightly older, sure, but it's still a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need an all-around laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and more demanding work.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: was £219 now £179 at Amazon The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the most advanced earbuds that Google has produced and the first to use the powerful Tensor A1 chips. That might not mean much by itself, but in reality, it means twice as much noise cancellation and improved overall audio quality. Alongside cracking performance, they also provide up to 12 hours of battery life for all-day listening – and up to 30 in total with the charging case. Get these buds for a record-low price this weekend at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: £429.99 at Amazon OK, it's technically not a deal, but given how it's been a struggle to find Nintendo Switch 2 stock at times and how popular the latest console is, I thought I'd let you know this bundle has been going in and out of stock at Amazon. As well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console, you also get a copy of Mario Kart World, making this a better value way to buy both at the same time.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £679 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well – and it's a bargain with this huge discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £160 now £74.69 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the mid-range option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. You also get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush and Comb: was £99.99 now £49.49 at Amazon There's a limited-time deal on this popular heated brush and comb from Shark. This matches the same record-low price I saw during Prime Day, so it's a sensible time to buy if you want to get a saving. With lots of five-star reviews, the Shark SmoothStyle is easy to use, gives volume and offers good value for money for a premium product.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The dedicated fitness tracker has dropped to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Samsung Galaxy A26: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Here's Samsung's latest budget-friendly smartphone at a record-low price. Of course, it's not as powerful as the flagship S24 range, but if you just need a basic phone for everyday use, web browsing, social media, taking snaps and streaming video, then this is up to the job. Expect a few compromises in terms of performance and features, but know that you still get AI capabilities, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and a lengthy 17 hour battery life.

HP Pavilion 16: was £799.99 now £529.99 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If display size is important to you, then you can also get this modern HP Pavilion 16 in the latest Amazon sale. It sports a 16-inch screen, one of the latest mid-range Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, a generous 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage. Altogether, it's a powerful device that will handle almost anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon With heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a seriously capable watch. This £100 discount brings it down to a record-low price, making it a great time to buy if you want a stylish and modern wearable.