Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: what we want to see

Samsung looks all but certain to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 , with three (or possibly more) tablets in the running to succeed the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and its supersized siblings.

We’ve heard enough consistent rumors about the Galaxy Tab S9 to confidently predict the sort of device(s) we’re going to see come July 26, but since no information can truly be confirmed until the day of Samsung Unpacked itself, there’s always a chance that Samsung could pull the rug out on everything we think we already know.

With that in mind, we’ve detailed this list of things we want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series – from features and pricing to cross-device compatibility.

The same winning design

Image 1 of 4 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Future) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Future) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Image credit: Future)

Okay, let’s start off with something we don’t want Samsung to change. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are all beautiful-looking tablets – even if we’re not big fans of the Ultra’s extreme size – and Samsung would be wise to stick with these designs for its Galaxy Tab S9 series, if it hopes the latter can compete with the best iPads .

All three S8 tablets feature flat surfaces, practical button arrangements and sharp, all-aluminum bodies; with minimal display bezels, and the magnetic silos for the included S Pen styluses being a nice touch, too.

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus leak (Image credit: WolfofTablet / @OnLeaks)

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus leak (Image credit: WolfofTablet / @OnLeaks)

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like any of these features will be missing from the Galaxy Tab S9 range, with high-quality renders – shared by reputable leaker @OnLeaks – showing a Galaxy Tab S9 Plus that looks a lot like the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (see above). The main difference between the two models appears to be a slightly different camera design on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – one that’s more akin to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – which is a change we’re not averse to, if it does prove accurate.

Improved water resistance

This next point isn’t a criticism of Samsung tablets, specifically, but premium tablets more generally (even the best iPads): they all lack proper water resistance.

Unless you’ve picked up a slate that’s especially designed to be rugged, you’re pretty much out of luck if you want to use your tablet in the bathtub or next to the pool without fear of seeing it fried by water. As such, we’re hoping to see Samsung offer improved water resistance on its Galaxy Tab S9 range.

And lo and behold, the rumor mill suggests the company will be doing just that. Serial leaker @UniverseIce claims that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will have an IP68 certification , meaning it can survive being submerged in water for a short time. For context, that’s the same certification as boasted by most high-end phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 .

We’d like to see Samsung bring IP68 certification to the entire Galaxy Tab S9 range, mind you, rather than just the inevitably expensive Tab S9 Ultra.

Competitive pricing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (left) and Tab S8 Plus (right) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 range is undeniably expensive, but given the inclusion of an S Pen with every tablet purchase – and taking into account the equally high prices of comparable tablets (looking at you, Apple) – the Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8 Ultra are also priced competitively, relatively speaking.

If rumors are to be believed, that’s set to change with the Galaxy Tab S9 range. A recent report from SamInsider claims that the 8GB+128GB Galaxy Tab S9 will cost €929, the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 will cost €1,049, the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 Plus will cost €1,149, and the 12GB+256GB Tab S9 Ultra model will cost an almighty €1,369 (approximately $1,525 / £1,185 / AU$2,265).

Currency conversions for those figures are pretty meaningless, however, as that's not how Samsung is going to set the pricing in other regions; they're likely be a touch higher than the starting prices for the equivalent models in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The Tab S8 made its debut at $699.99 / £649 / AU$1,099, the Tab S8 Plus at $899.99 / £849 / AU$1,499, and the Tab S8 Ultra at $1,099.99 / £999 / $1,799, with more RAM, internal storage, and the addition of cellular connectivity costing extra.

If Samsung hopes to remain competitive with Apple and other leading tablet manufacturers, the company would be wise to keep its Galaxy Tab S9 pricing in line with last year’s models. If not, it’ll have to offer some pretty impressive spec upgrades to justify those higher prices.

Smarter integration with other Samsung products

(Image credit: Samsung )

People are quick to poke fun at Samsung for Apple’s ever-increasing dominance in the smartphone market, but it’s easy to forget the sheer size of the company’s footprint in other tech categories.

Put simply, Samsung could – and should – do more to better integrate its tablets with the best Samsung TVs, which are a fixture of millions (and millions) of households across the world. Why not offer exclusive benefits to Samsung Tab owners who already own a Samsung TV?

Yes, you can already display your Galaxy Tab content on any smart TV that supports Miracast screen mirroring, but it feels like Samsung is missing an opportunity to one-up Apple by simply utilizing the product ecosystem it’s already established.