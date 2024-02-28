Huge iPad sale at Best Buy and Amazon - shop today's 3 best deals from $249.99

We're currently swimming in some best-ever iPad deals as rumors of new models are swirling around. So, if you want to pick up a great value-for-money tablet and are not desperate to have the latest tech available, these are three unmissable offers on Apple's most popular slates.

The first deal is over at Best Buy, where the iPad 10.2 is down to $249.99 (was $329.99). This is the same record-low price we've seen a handful of times over the last few months, and it's still one of the best iPad deals you can buy. That's because the Apple iPad 10.2 is a well-priced and capable tablet that suits most users and one we rated 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) review.

If you want the next step up, you can also get the iPad 10.9 at Best Buy for $349 (was $449). As well as a slightly larger Liquid Retina display, this more recent model boasts a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. It's probably worth the extra $100 for frequent tablet users performing more demanding jobs, but the light-use day-to-day user can save the cash.

The last and most interesting of the trio is the iPad Air at Amazon for $449.99 (was $599). Not only is this the biggest discount yet, but it also beats the previous best offer available over Black Friday by $50.

This tablet is excellent for general everyday use but also excels as a creative workstation or for gaming, thanks to the speedy and powerful M1 chip. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support for a clear and vibrant image in all lighting conditions.

Today 3 best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is still available at Best Buy for its lowest price ever this week. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2. Also available at Amazon for $249

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to the lowest price ever – one we've seen a couple of times this year. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Also available at Amazon for $349

iPad Air (2022): was $599 now $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the iPad Air available for a record-low price right now. As we said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance, making it a great tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

You can check out more iPad deals below. And before you shop, why not browse through the latest Best Buy discount codes for even more ways to save at the retailer?