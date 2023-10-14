The iPad mini 7 is rumored to be fixing one major annoyance for users

If you own an iPad mini 6 then you might be familiar with 'jelly scrolling' – the screen tearing effect that makes text and images look tilted because of varying refresh rates. Well, the rumor is that Apple plans to fix the problem on the iPad mini 7.

This comes from a tipster called Instant Digital on Chinese social media site Weibo (via MacRumors), and apparently there's been a switch in the way the iPad mini screen is assembled that means the effect won't be as noticeable on the next model.

Apple has gone on record as saying this 'jelly scrolling' is normal behavior for an LCD display, because of the way the screen is refreshed – although there does seem to be something about the size of the iPad mini that means it's easier to spot.

What's more, the issue only shows up in portrait mode and not in landscape mode. It certainly doesn't make the iPad mini 6 unusable – we gave it four out of five stars – but the problem is difficult to unsee once you know it's there.

New camera, new chipset

The same tipster, who has made accurate predictions in the past, also says that the iPad mini 7 is going to come with an upgraded front-facing camera. The selfie camera on the current model is a 12MP ultrawide model.

Instant Digital also suggests that the next iPad mini could launch later this month, along with an updated first-generation Apple Pencil that uses USB-C, and the iPad Air 6 (a prediction that has previously been reported).

There's still quite a bit of uncertainty about when Apple's next iPad refresh will happen, but considering the iPad mini 6 launched in September 2021, a new model is somewhat overdue at this stage. We have heard rumors it would appear before the end of 2023.

When it does arrive, there might not be much in the way of upgrades: a faster chipset has been mentioned, though the design could stay the same. It seems likely that any launch announcement will be made via an Apple press release, rather than a special event.