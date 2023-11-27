11 Kindle Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth buying before it's too late
Score a great Kindle deal this Cyber Monday
Now that Cyber Monday deals are here, there's hardly a better time to grab a Kindle for a great price. But do move with a purpose as the best Cyber Monday Kindle deals could sell out very quickly.
Following on from the best Black Friday Kindle deals, you can currently score discounts on the basic yet excellent Kindle through to the higher-end Kindle Scribe, which is a digital notepad as well as an ereader.
I've rounded up a selection of the best Kindle deals I've spotted today, and one's I think you should jump on before Amazon closes the doors on its deals. Once Cyber Monday comes to an end Amazon tends to ramp back the prices of its own in-house devices, so make sure you jump on these US and UK deals below while you still can.
Great US Cyber Monday Kindle deals
Kindle: was
$99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
Today's price on the entry-level reader at Amazon isn't the lowest ever but it's still worth snapping up. The basic Kindle comes with all the basic features you need for a comfortable reading experience including a front light, glare-free display, and week-long battery life.
Kindle Scribe: was
$339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
Amazon's biggest and most capable Kindle Scribe is at an all-time low price just in time for Black Friday. This is an even better discount than we saw on Amazon's Prime Day sales, so if you want a big screen Kindle, especially if you love journaling and doodles, this is the Kindle to choose.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was
$257.97 now $193.97 at Amazon
This deal combines the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite with a rather fetching Agave Green fabric cover. Purpose built for reading on a screens without the eye strain, this bundle looks set to make for a rather slick Kindle Paperwhite experience.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was
$204.97 now $155.97 at Amazon
If you're intending to make your new Paperwhite an everyday companion, then you might want to consider Amazon's Essentials Bundle; which includes a protective cover and a power adapter. We've provided a link to the black fabric cover bundle, but you have a choice of 'Denim' and 'Agave Green'.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was
$519.97 now $358.97 at Amazon
If you're a keen note-taker, then this Kindle bundle is the one for you. It comes with the Premium Pen for scribbling on the Kindle's screen, as well as a neat leather folio magnetic cover. It's a pricey bundle even at a discount, but pretty much the ultimate Kindle experience.
Superb UK Cyber Monday Kindle deals
Kindle: was
£84.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Today's Amazon's UK price for the standard Kindle is a little more generous, cutting a little more off than in the US. And those savings could kickstart a neat ebook collection.
Kindle Scribe: was
£329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon
Amazon's biggest and most capable Kindle Scribe is at an all-time low price just in time for Black Friday. This is an even better discount than we saw on Amazon's Prime Day sales, so if you want a big screen Kindle, especially if you love journaling and doodles, this is the Kindle to choose.
Kindle Paperwhite: was
£149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon
Our favorite Kindle for most people is on sale, back to the lowest price that we've seen. We don't think this Kindle will drop any lower, so if you want a great device that is water resistant and easy to hold and use for reading, grab the Paperwhite at this price. Of course, it's been around a while, and new devices could show up in the coming months.
Kindle Oasis: was
£229.99 now £174.99 on Amazon
The Kindle Oasis hits the lowest price we've seen since (checks notes) Black Friday last year, when it was actually £5 cheaper, but this is still a great price on Amazon's premiere water resistant ereader. We don't expect this price to drop further, so if you're looking for the most premium Kindle, grab this deal while it's still available.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was
£159.99 now £124.99 on Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition hits an all-time low price for Black Friday, tied with a Prime Day sale we saw earlier in the year. The Paperwhite is our favorite all-around Kindle device, and the Kids edition doesn't change anything, it just adds a colorful cover and a year subscription to Amazon's Kids version of Kindle Unlimited.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was
£482.97 now £367.97 at Amazon
The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, combines a Kindle that's great for note taking, along with the Premium Pen and a neat leather folio magnetic cover, as well as a charger. It's a pricey bundle even with money off, but pretty much the ultimate Kindle experience.
