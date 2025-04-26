Here are the best deals in the Amazon Book Sale – shop these offers before it ends

The Amazon Book Sale is coming to a close soon, after it kicked off earlier this month, so you've only got a few days left to bag a deal on a Kindle or thousands of ebooks. I've picked out some more of this weekend's best deals at the retailer, too, for you to check out below.

The biggest offer from the Amazon Book Sale is the Kindle Colorsoft for £219.99 (was £269.99).

That's a return to the lowest-ever price for this new version of the ereader that sports a high-contrast 7-inch colour display that means you can read books, comics, and documents in vibrant colour.

There are also some big discounts on Audible and Kindle Unlimited memberships, with prices starting at just 99p for a three-month subscription if you're a first-time subscriber. If you're a lapsed member, you may also be able to get the discounted price depending on how long it's been since you were previously signed up.

The Amazon Book Sale is set to end on April 28, so these deals will end in a matter of days. The Kindle and subscription deals are likely the best we'll see until Amazon Prime Day later in the year, so these are well worth taking advantage of while you can.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £269.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Amazon launched the Kindle Colorsoft towards the end of last year and this is only the second time it's been on sale. The unique feature of this model is the high-contrast 7-inch colour display that allows you to read books, comics, and documents in vibrant colour, as well as highlight sections in different hues. The Colorsoft keeps all the useful Kindle features, too, including the auto-adjusting front light for easy reading in many environments, lots of storage for thousands of books and a substantial eight-week battery life.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's back to its cheapest price ever. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank: was £49.99 now £35.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is older now, but it's still the most recent in the range of dedicated fitness trackers from the manufacturer. It's a decent £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £329.99 now £279 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB I would recommend the Chromebook above for those on a tight budget but I think this Asus Vivobook 15 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but you get 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics and general day-to-day use. Storage is surprisingly large at 512GB, so that's more than enough for your essential files and applications if you need a laptop for schoolwork, writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.