How to watch Suits LA online – stream legal drama spinoff from anywhere

Watch Suits LA online

The legal drama shifts from the corporate skyscrapers of New York to the glitzy world of Los Angeles entertainment law. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Suits LA online from anywhere in the world.

The second spinoff from Suits – after the short lived Pearson – this new iteration follows the tried and tested procedural formula: form a new team and stick the name of a new location on the end of the title. The new series is led by former Green Arrow Stephen Amell, who plays Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor, now enjoying a career at the Black Lane law firm, representing some of Hollywood’s most powerful clients. Alongside Ted are colleagues played by Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg, who can’t help but mix trust with betrayal and business with pleasure.

Series creator Aaron Kosh promises that Suits LA will follow, erm, suit, with the original in being far from a stuffy legal drama, teasing: “We focus less on law and more on characters you will grow to love.” And while it’s unlikely we’ll see Meghan Markle’s Rachel, fans will be thrilled to know that the legendary Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) will be appearing in a recurring role.

If you’re ready to get ‘litt up’ once again, read on for how to watch Suits LA online and from anywhere, and potentially for free.

Can I watch Suits LA for free? Viewers is Australia are in luck because new episodes of Suits LA will stream FREE Down Under every Monday on 7plus, starting February 24. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad – more details below.

How to watch Suits LA from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Suits LA, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Suits LA online from anywhere:

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

How to watch Suits LA in the US

Suits LA will premiere in the US on NBC at 9pm ET / PT on Sunday, February 23. Subsequent episodes will go out in the same slot weekly.

Cord cutters can access NBC via an OTT service such as our favorite, Sling TV. Sling Blue carries NBC in select cities, and starts at just $45.99 a month with 50% off your first month.

Episodes will also be available to stream every Monday, starting February 24, on Peacock, with Peacock Premium subscriptions starting from $7.99 a month.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when Suits LA is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

How to watch Suits LA in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Suits LA alongside the U.S. on Sundays via CTV, starting February 22 at 9pm ET / PT.

The show will also be available to stream live on the CTV website and app and for a limited time after broadcast.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

How to watch Suits LA online for FREE in Australia

Aussies will be able to catch Suits LA totally FREE with episodes airing every Monday at 9.15pm AEDT on Channel 7 and streaming free on 7plus the same day.

Australian viewer away from home? Try using a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch Suits LA online in the UK?

There's no word on where/when Suits LA might arrive in the UK. The original show currently streams on Netflix, although that seems an unlikely home for the spinoff as Pearson never made it to the platform.

If we had to guess, we'd wager it may appear Sky/Now, which is the home of a variety of other NBC/Peacock content in Blighty, but nothing is confirmed and British suits fans could be in for a wait.

Aussie or US viewer travelling in the UK? You can still watch the show because you can use a VPN to watch as if you were back home, so you don't have to miss out.

What you need to know about Suits LA

Suits LA trailer

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC - YouTube Watch On

When is the Suits LA release date? Suits LA will begin airing on NBC in the US and CTV in Canada on Sunday, February 23. It'll arrive in Australia the following day. UK release info is TBC.

Suits LA episode schedule

Episode 1: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Episode 2: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Episode 3: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Episode 4: Sunday, March 16

Sunday, March 16 Episode 5: Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 23 Episode 6: Sunday, March 30

Sunday, March 30 Episode 7: Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 6 Episode 8: Sunday, April 13

Sunday, April 13 Episode 9: Sunday, April 20

Sunday, April 20 Episode 10: Sunday, April 27

What can we expect from Suits LA? The official synopsis from NBC reads: "Stephen Amell plays the character of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself on the west coast via the Black Lane law firm, which represents the most powerful clients in the City of Angels."

Who is in the cast of Suits LA?

Stephen Amell as Ted Black

Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen

Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Alice Lee as Leah

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens

Matt Letscher as Ted's father

Sofia Pernas as Elizabeth Smith

Carson A. Egan as Eddie Black

Will Meghan Markle appear in Suits LA? Meghan Markle played attorney Rachel on Suits from 2011-2018, but don't expect to see her crop up in the new spin-off. That said, with the Sussexes now firmly entrenched in the LA sphere, we wouldn't rule out a cameo from the Duchess in the future.