Own Barbie and Oppenheimer forever with these almost-record-low Blu-Ray deals

Christopher Nolan recently joked that it’s important to own his latest film, Oppenheimer, on Blu-ray so that “no evil streaming service can come steal it from you” – and it looks as though Cyber Monday shoppers have heeded that warning and then some.

At Amazon in the US, Oppenheimer on Blu-Ray just sold out, but UK shoppers can still pick up Nolan’s latest blockbuster for a record-low £11.99 (down from £14.99) by visiting the official Warner Bros. online shop and applying code CYBER20 at checkout (at Amazon UK, the film remains locked at £14.99).

There’s better news for those eager to own the other half of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of Barbie on Blu-Ray from $39.98 down to just $22.92 – that’s almost the lowest price we’ve ever seen – while UK folks can pick up the same movie for a non-deal price of £14.99. In the former case, you’ll get a digital copy of the movie, too, so you’ll be able to enjoy Barbie and Ken’s journey into the real world from the convenience of your phone, tablet, or laptop, as well as from your TV.

Incidentally, we've noticed that Blu-Ray prices fluctuate on a near-hourly basis at Amazon, so we'd recommend acting on those Barbie deals quickly if you're keen to benefit from any sort of saving in the run-up to Christmas (only yesterday, Barbie on Blu-Ray was down to just $14.99 in the US, which suggests that this new $22.92 price won't last long!).

Best Cyber Monday Blu-Ray deals

Oppenheimer (Blu-Ray): was £14.99 now £11.99 at Warner Bros. shop UK

If you're in the UK, Warner Bros. is offering a better deal for the Oppenheimer Blu-Ray than Amazon right now. By applying code CYBER20 at checkout, you can save 20% on the movie's £14.99 RRP. Sure, that doesn't sound like an amazing deal, but given that the same product has completely sold out at Amazon in the US, we think this is an offer worth shouting about.

Barbie (Blu-Ray): was $39.98 now $22.92 at Amazon US

Amazon has slashed the price of Barbie on Blu-Ray and digital by a whopping 43% for Cyber Monday. We've actually seen this product as low as $14.99 in recent days, but Amazon's price has only increased since then, so we'd recommend acting quickly to avoid missing out on any form of discount.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Cyber Monday deals!

More Cyber Monday deals (US)

More Cyber Monday deals (UK)