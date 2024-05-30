Looking for your next Netflix K-drama fix? The Whirlwind will whip you into a storm with tension-filled first trailer

It's fair to say that politics is far from boring right now: the UK government's just called a general election and the US election cycle continues with what feels like daily drama. But real-life events have nothing on The Whirlwind, a political thriller where power struggles have a body count.

The Whirlwind is a new K-drama coming to Netflix on June 28, and it focuses on what happens when the President dies – or rather, when the President is assassinated by his own Prime Minister. The teaser posters show Prime Minister Park Dong-ho (Sul Kyung-gu) and Deputy Prime Minister Jeong Su-jin (Kim Hee-ae) facing off next to the rapidly cooling President, and the show promises to deliver a fierce power struggle that'll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Power, corruption and lies

As you can see from the teaser trailer above, there's a lot going on here: power, allegations of corruption and a worrying number of guns. According to Netflix: "The dynamic interplay between good and evil promises to mesmerize audiences, with neither character emerging unscathed from the moral quagmire they find themselves in." And it appears that Netflix expects viewers to take sides in the drama, with some rooting for the compromised Prime Minister and others for his scheming deputy.

This could be quite the gem that ends up earning a space on our best Netflix series list. The 12-episode series is written by Park Kyung-su, whose previous projects such as The Chaser and Punch have won both awards and critical acclaim, and its leads are both veteran actors who Netflix says "turn in electrifying performances". Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae are best known for their roles in the critically acclaimed psychological drama A Normal Family, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to widespread acclaim.

The Whirlwind will be streaming globally on Netflix from June 28.

You might also like