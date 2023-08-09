John Wick's TV spin-off reveals intriguing new look at The Continental's young Charon

The Continental, the first spin-off project set in the John Wick universe, is almost ready to be released – and TechRadar has an exclusive new image to share from the highly anticipated TV show.

The prequel series is set to arrive on Prime Video and Peacock in September. The Continental will chart the rise of Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell), who becomes the owner of the New York branch of the titular hotel chain, in the 1970s.

With the show preceding events in the John Wick movies, fans shouldn't expect to see Keanu Reeves' iconic assassin make a cameo in The Continental. One character who is set to feature, though, is Charon – The New York Continental hotel's mysterious concierge, who was portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the John Wick universe. The younger version of Charon will be played by Ayomide Adegun in the TV prequel, and TechRadar can exclusively reveal a new image of the character, which you can view below:

Who is young Charon potentially keeping tabs on here? (Image credit: Starz Entertainment)

The image is certainly a curious one. Is Charon spying on someone for Cormac, The Continental hotel's ruthless proprietor who'll be portrayed – controversially, too, given his anti-Semitic comments – by Mel Gibson? Could Charon be keeping tabs on Winston, or is he simply visiting another supporting character in their room to give them a message?

Right now, it's hard to tell. But, if we've learned anything about Charon from the film series, it won't be long before he switches his allegiances to Winston and helps the latter wrestle control of The Continental hotel from Cormac.

Speaking about the burden he felt about assuming the role of Charon following Reddick's death in March 2023 – ahead of the actors strike, which began on July 14 – Adegun said (via a Prime Video press release): "Lance Reddick’s performance definitely inspired me. I think he was a great guy and actor. I've tried to see it from two perspectives. I could either see it as loads of pressure on me and crumble under that, or trust that my interpretation of the character will align with Lance's portrayal."

Elaborating on what viewers will learn about Charon in The Continental, Adegun added: "Charon grew up in Nigeria with his father, and he's not from a wealthy background at all. He comes from a rich Nigerian culture, which is based on respect and loyalty. I think him choosing The High Table is to better his life. It's just the search for stability and a better quality of life – I feel like that's always in the back of his mind."

A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/btBpdjLY5dMarch 17, 2023 See more

The Continental is the two announced spin-offs in the John Wick universe. The second, Ballerina, will star Ana de Armas (The Gray Man, No Time to Die) as Rooney, the titular balletic assassin who hunts for those who killed her family. Set between the third and fourth John Wick films, Ballerina is currently slated to arrive in June 2024. A fifth John Wick movie is also reportedly in early development.

As for The Continental, the three-part miniseries' first installment will debut on September 22. Part two will arrive a week later on September 29, with the final entry landing on Peacock (in the US) and Prime Video (in the UK and Australia) on October 6.

For more John Wick-based coverage, find out how to watch the John Wick movies in order. Additionally, find out which Amazon-developed TV shows The Continental could join on our best Prime Video shows list.