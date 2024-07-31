5 new movies coming to Max in August with 86% and higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max's library of movies and shows is by far one of the most broad out there, and each month it never fails to bring fresh content to movie fans everywhere. A new month means new best Max movies and best Max shows potentials, and our eyes have gone straight to five movies with – you guessed it – higher than 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Max released its list of all the new titles arriving in August 2024, we noticed that this time around we're not getting as many movies as we're used to seeing, but that's not to say that Max's likelihood of being the best streaming service to subscribe to in August is impacted.

Its list of new Max movies for August still upholds that diverse standard we're used to seeing from the streamer, bringing you everything from animated features, psychological dramas, and a French cinema classic. And not only are these favorites from us at TechRadar, but each has been praised highly on Rotten Tomatoes individually, so you know you can trust them.

Amélie (2001)

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Arriving on: August 1

A staple in not only French cinema but globally, Amélie is two hours of picturesque cinematography – and is a up there among my personal favorite films of all time. Set in the backdrop of central Paris, Amélie (Audrey Tautou) is an introverted woman who keeps to herself, growing up without many friends and relatively distant parents resulted in her finding her own ways to have fun. When she makes a life-changing discovery, she vows to dedicate her time to help others find happiness by discreetly choreographing the lives of those around her.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

RT Score: 99%

Age rating: PG

Length: 98 minutes

Director: Christopher Sanders & Dean DeBlois

Arriving on: August 1

How to Train Your Dragon is a modern classic animation and common family favorite, reflected by its highly respectable Rotten Tomatoes score. On an island where dragon fighting is a way of life, teenager Berk (Jay Caruchel) stands out as being a luckless guy because of his abnormal sense of humor and clumsiness, even if his father (Gerard Butler) is the chief. When he attempts to prove himself worthy at dragon fighting school he discovers and befriends a young dragon, unmasking a new truth about the creatures.

Beetlejuice (1988)

RT Score: 86%

Age rating: PG

Length: 92 minutes

Director: Tim Burton

Arriving on: August 1

Forget about spooky season, Beetlejuice is an all year-round movie in my opinion – and perfect viewing with Beetlejuice 2 on its way. After the death of couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin), their spirits remain trapped in their home and they're unable to leave. Much to their frustration, the Deetzes (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffery Jones) and daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) move in shortly after, resulting in Barbara and Adam taking measures to scare them out of their home. When they realize they're unsuccessful, they turn to bio exorcist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) for help, which proves to be a dangerous move for both the living and dead families.

A Bigger Splash (2016)

RT Score: 89%

Age rating: R

Length: 125 minutes

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Arriving on: August 1

Before Guadagnino gave us Call Me By Your Name (2017) and the ever so tensely erotic Challengers (2024), there was A Bigger Splash. The psychological drama follows an ensemble cast starring Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, and Dakota Johnson, where famous rock star Marianne (Swinton) is vacationing in Sicily with boyfriend Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts). Expecting a vacation in paradise, their trip is interrupted by Marianne's old friend Harry (Fiennes) and his daughter Penelope (Johnson), who's seductive nature is bound to cause a few rifts.

Down Terrace (2009)

RT Score: 86%

Age rating: R

Length: 93 minutes

Director: Ben Wheatley

Arriving on: August 1

In this British crime comedy from the late 2000s, father and son duo Bill and Karl (Robert Hill, Robin Hill) work in their family's organized crime business. When they return home after a few days in jail, they find that someone is threatening to rat out the family business and devise a plan to identify the person among a group of niche suspects. Meanwhile, Karl's personal life gets more complicated and must find a way to reel in the chaos while he gets to the bottom of his mission.