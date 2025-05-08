Freely just got two useful new features – and the streaming service is now available on these smart TVs

UK-based streaming platform Freely has merged live TV broadcasting and on-demand streaming to create a space where both are accessible, and it’s about to get some new improvements including new search functions and integrations with new smart TV models.

In a recent announcement, Everyone TV (which runs Freely) shared that the free streaming service will receive new partnerships with smart TV manufacturers this month. Over the next few weeks, Freely will be accessible on selected 2025 Philips TVs through a new deal with the TP Vision manufacturer and JVC models. These will then become available in Currys stores across the UK.

When these come to fruition this month, they will join Freely’s long line of partnerships with some of the best TVs, including Hisense, Panasonic, and Amazon Fire TVs. But that’s not the only exciting new addition to Freely, as Everyone TV has also announced that new search functions are on the way.

As part of the Freely Next update, its new wave of features is designed to enhance Freely’s search functionality. In addition to extending the My List capability of saving up to 50 titles in one place on the home page, Backwards TV Guide is the first of the two new major features.

(Image credit: Freely / Everyone TV)

Soon, you’ll be able to navigate Freely’s TV guide and scroll back to earlier in the day to catch any live broadcasts you’ve missed or add them to your watch list.

With Backwards TV Guide, you’ll even be able to scroll back an entire seven days, which complements Freely’s existing seven-day forward TV guide.

That’s just one of the new measures Freely is implementing to enhance its ways of bringing you closer to the most-watched programs. Additionally, the new Never Miss feature highlights 'coming up,' 'on now,' and 'just missed' titles, as well as popular shows available on demand. Everyone TV has stated that this will appear directly on the home page in its first phase, and will continue to evolve, bringing you closer to programs across Freely’s interface.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These new additions to Freely’s interface highlight the streaming platform’s mission to bridge the gap between live TV and on-demand content, while ensuring that it keeps you up to date with the latest and most popular titles.