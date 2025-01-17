Trump's inauguration rally: watch President-elect speak online and for FREE

How to watch Trump's inauguration rally 2024

On Sunday, January 19, the day before he becomes President for the second time, Donald Trump will conduct a D.C. rally at 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. The President-elect will be joined by a host of famous speakers – we'll show you how to watch Trump's inauguration rally live online.

Away from home at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

What is Trump's inauguration rally?

Donald Trump will be joined on stage will be his Vice President-elect JD Vance and Elon Musk, who has become a key voice in the incoming administration. Others who have supported him, such as former wrestler Hulk Hogan and media personality Megyn Kelly, will also speak. Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and Village People are set to perform.

Don Jr and other members of the Trump family will also be in attendance. When he takes the stage, we can expect Trump to touch on many of the key themes from his campaign ahead of Monday's swearing in. It could give us some hints as to what he will say in his inauguration address the next day.

Here's how to watch Trump's inauguration rally live broadcast no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Trump's inauguration rally with Sling TV: 50% off deal

OTT service Sling TV includes CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News, Bloomberg TV and more among the 40+ channel line-up of its Sling Blue package (selected markets). So you'll be covered for all the latest US news and analysis. Sling Blue usually costs from $50.99 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now. You can also watch ABC on Sling Orange which is also $45.99 per month. And for even more coverage, you can add Sling's News Extra plan, which adds 10 further channels including NewsNation, NewsMax, BBC World News and HLN. Note that Fox, NBC, ABC are available in select markets.

How to watch Trump's inauguration rally in the US

Trump's inauguration rally will be shown live by multiple networks, including CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, Fox News and CBS but check your local listings.

That means if you have access to an antenna, cable or an internet connection, you'll be able to watch rolling news from the likes of CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and many, many more.

If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch the inauguration rally, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime.

Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and cable replacement services when overseas.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Trump's inauguration rally (but you're away from home and access to the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Trump's inauguration rally from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Trump's inauguration rally in Canada

For interested parties in Canada, the Trump's inauguration rally should l be broadcast live on key news outlets. This includes CBC News Network which can be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app.

How to watch Trump's inauguration rally in the UK

In the UK, the Trump's inauguration should be televised on major news outlets such as BBC News. That means you can watch it for free, so long as you have a valid TV licence. It will also be shown on Sky News. If you're a Brit but out of the country and still want to watch, you can tune into your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch Trump's inauguration rally in Australia

In Australia, Trump's inauguration rally will likely be on SBS Australia, meaning the viewers can watch a free live stream of the Tump's inauguration rally on SBS On-Demand. If you don't have cable, and you want to watch on Foxtel instead, Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month.

Trump's inauguration rally FAQs

Where is Trump's inauguration rally being held Trump's inauguration rally is taking place at the Capitol One Arena in downtown Washington DC.

How long will Trump's inauguration rally be? Nobody is quite sure about the length of Trump's inauguration rally. His events like this do tend to go on for a long time though!