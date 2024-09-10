How to watch Presidential Debate 2024: live stream Harris vs Trump online and for FREE

How to watch US Presidential Debate 2024

The first US presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is being hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Below is how to watch with and without cable, as well as free live streams from all over the world.

Away from home at the moment? You may need to use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

Kamala vs Trump Presidential Debate preview

This is the first time the two candidates have gone head-to-head since President Joe Biden decided to step aside as the Democratic candidate following a poor performance at the CNN debate. Kamala Harris subsequently went to the top of the ticket, tapping Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP pick. There seems to be good momentum behind their campaign after a successful DNC. However, Trump is an aggressive debater who will look to impose himself on the situation.

The rules have been agreed by both campaigns and set up so neither of the candidates can talk over the other. That said, ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis are still going to have their work cut out keeping the candidates in check.

There are just eight weeks to go until election day so this really matters. Here's how to watch ABC's Presidential Debate 2024 live broadcast no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Presidential Debate with Sling TV: 50% off deal

OTT service Sling TV includes CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News, Bloomberg TV and more among the 40+ channel line-up of its Sling Blue package (selected markets). So you'll be covered for all the latest US Presidential Debate news and analysis. Sling Blue usually costs from $40 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now. You can also watch ABC on Sling Orange which is also $40 per month. And for even more coverage, you can add Sling's News Extra plan, which adds 10 further channels including NewsNation, NewsMax, BBC World News and HLN. Note that Fox, NBC, ABC are available in select markets.

How to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate in the US

The second US Presidential Debate of 2024 is being hosted ABC, but will be shown live by multiple networks, inclduing Fox, Fox News and PBS but check your local listings.

With the conventions behind us, this one of the few remaining set piece events of the campaign, every news channel in the US is going to be covering the first debate between Kamala and Trump.

That means if you have access to an antenna, cable or an internet connection, you'll be able to watch rolling news from the likes of CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and many, many more.

If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch the debate play out, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime.

Another option for US viewers is Philo who will be airing the debate on the USA Today Channel, available as part of the Philo Core plan for $28 per month.

Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and cable replacement services when overseas.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the ABC US Presidential Debate but you're away from home and access to the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate from anywhere:

How to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate in Canada

For interested parties in Canada, the ABC Harris vs Trump debate will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app. The debate starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday evening.

How to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate in the UK

In the UK, the Harris-Trump US presidential debate is being televised on Channel 4. That means you can watch it for free, so long as you have a valid TV licence. If you're a Brit but out of the country and still want to watch, you can tune into your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate in Australia

In Australia, the US presidential debate will be on SBS Australia, meaning the viewers can watch a free live stream of the US Presidential Debate 2024 on SBS On-Demand. If you don't have cable, and you want to watch on Foxtel instead, Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month.

ABC's US Presidential Debate 2024 FAQs

What are the ABC US Presidential Debate rules? The most significant rule is that both candidate's microphones will be muted when they are not speaking. Furthermore, only hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis will ask questions. There will be no opening statements, but Harris and Trump can each give a two-minute closing statement. They can answer a question for up to two-minutes, provide a two-minute rebuttal and get one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses. Neither can bring props or prewritten notes onstage but will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

What is the ABC US Presidential Debate running order? The network held a virtual coin toss on on Tuesday, September 3. This was won by former President Donald Trump, who decided to give the last closing statement. Vice President Harris chose to stand behind the right podium position on screen.

How long will the ABC US Presidential Debate be? The ABC US Presidential Debate runtime will be 90 minutes, with two commercial breaks. The speakers will not be able to interact with their campaign staff during these stoppages.

Who else is running for US president? Chase Oliver is the Libertarian Party candidate. However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is no longer running as an independent candidate. He has withdrawn from the race and is backing Donald Trump. Oliver will not take part in the debate, due to restrictions imposed by ABC

Where is the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia? The National Constitution Center is at the heart of Historic Philadelphia, right by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. It serves as an educational and debate platform for all things around the Constitution. There is also the We The People Museum there, home to several exhibits.