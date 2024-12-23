How to watch NCAA Bowl games 2024/25: live stream college football from anywhere, schedule, kick-off times, TV channels

The 2024/25 NCAA Bowl season marks the start of the 12-team College Football Playoff era, expanded from four. As the four highest-ranked conference champions, the No.1 Oregon Ducks, No.2 Georgia Bulldogs, No.3 Boise State Broncos and No.4 Arizona State Sun Devils have a first-round bye, while the must-watch New Year's Six will begin at the quarter-final stage.

Below we have all the information on how to watch NCAA Bowl games 2024/25 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Date and time Dates: Fri, Dec 20 – Mon, Jan 20

How to watch NCAA Bowl game live streams in the US

The 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games are split across multiple channels in the US, but you don't need to subscribe to all of them in order to watch the vast majority of the action.

OTT service Sling TV would be our top recommendation.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX in select markets. Between them, these channels are showing 35 of the 37 Bowl games.

The usual cost is $70 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The only relevant channels missing from Sling's lineup are CBS and CW Network, which are showing a single Bowl game each.

Fans based in the US can watch 35 of the 37 Bowl games on Sling TV. The 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games without cable.

A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, ESPN, ABC, Fox, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Essential plan, but not CW Network.

New users get a 7-day FREE trial and a discount on their first month.

Use a VPN to watch NCAA Bowl from anywhere

Use NordVPN to watch your usual 2024/25 NCAA Bowl live stream from abroad.

NCAA Bowl games schedule 2024/25

What is the 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games schedule? (All times ET) Friday, December 20

12pm – Cure Bowl (Ohio vs Jacksonville State) – ESPN

3.30pm – Gasparilla Bowl (Florida vs Tulane) – ESPN Monday, December 23

11am – Myrtle Beach Bowl (Coastal Carolina vs UTSA) – ESPN

2.30pm – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Northern Illinois vs Fresno State) – ESPN Tuesday, December 24

8pm – Hawai'i Bowl (South Florida vs San Jose State) – ESPN Thursday, December 26

2pm – GameAbove Sports Bowl (Pitt vs Toledo) – ESPN

5.30pm – Rate Bowl (Rutgers vs Kansas State) – ESPN

9pm – 68 Ventures Bowl (Arkansas State vs Bowling Green) – ESPN Friday, December 27

12pm – Armed Forces Bowl (Navy vs Oklahoma) – ESPN

3.30pm – Birmingham Bowl (Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt) – ESPN

7pm – Liberty Bowl (Arkansas vs Texas Tech) – ESPN

8pm – Holiday Bowl (No.21 Syracuse vs Washington State) – FOX

10.30pm – Las Vegas Bowl (USC vs Texas A&M) – ESPN Saturday, December 28

11am – Fenway Bowl (UConn vs North Carolina) – ESPN

12pm – Pinstripe Bowl (Boston College vs Nebraska) – ABC & ESPN3

2.15pm – New Mexico Bowl (TCU vs Louisiana) – ESPN

3.30pm – Pop-Tarts Bowl (No.13 Miami (Fla.) vs No.18 Iowa State) – ABC & ESPN3

4.30pm – Arizona Bowl (Colorado State vs Miami (Ohio)) – CW Network

5.45pm – Military Bowl (NC State vs East Carolina) – ESPN

7.30pm – Alamo Bowl (No.17 BYU vs No.23 Colorado) – ABC & ESPN3

9.15pm – Independence Bowl (No.22 Army vs Louisiana Tech) – ESPN Monday, December 30

2.30pm – Music City Bowl (No.19 Missouri vs Iowa) – ESPN Tuesday, December 31

12pm – ReliaQuest Bowl (No. 11 Alabama vs Michigan) – ESPN

2pm – Sun Bowl (Louisville vs Washington) – CBS

3pm – Citrus Bowl (No.15 South Carolina vs No.20 Illinois) – ABC & ESPN3

3.30pm – Texas Bowl (LSU vs Baylor) – ESPN

7.30pm – Fiesta Bowl (No.9 Boise State vs Penn State) – ESPN Wednesday, January 1

1pm – Peach Bowl (No.12 Arizona State vs Texas) – ESPN

5pm – Rose Bowl (No.1 Oregon vs Ohio State) – ESPN

8.45pm – Sugar Bowl (No.2 Georgia vs Notre Dame) – ESPN Thursday, January 2

7.30pm – Gator Bowl (No.14 Ole Miss vs Duke) – ESPN Friday, January 3

4pm – First Responder Bowl (North Texas vs Texas State) – ESPN

7.30pm – Duke's Mayo Bowl (Minnesota vs Virginia Tech) – ESPN Saturday, January 4

11am – Bahamas Bowl (Liberty vs Buffalo) – ESPN2 Thursday, January 9

7.30pm – Orange Bowl – ESPN Friday, January 10

7.30pm – Cotton Bowl – ESPN Monday, January 20

7.30pm – College Football Playoff National Championship Game – ESPN

How to watch NCAA Bowl game live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to college football in the UK, and select NCAA Bowl games will be shown on either Sky Sports NFL or Sky Sports Mix. You'll find the schedule here.

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

How to watch NCAA Bowl game live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream NCAA Bowl games on ESPN or Kayo Sports.

ESPN channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial. You'll find the schedule here.

How to watch NCAA Bowl game live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch college football in Canada, and the network is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

NCAA Bowl season: Players to watch

The two players that look likeliest to make their mark in the postseason are both running backs: the Broncos' Ashton Jeanty and the Sun Devils' Cam Skattebo. Jeanty is on course to smash Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record, while Skattebo has been the focal point of an Arizona State team that won the Big 12 despite being projected to finish dead last.

Colorado Buffaloes may have missed out on an at-large bid, but you'll be able to see their Heisman Trophy-winning two-way phenomenon Travis Hunter in action in the Alamo Bowl. Hunter also became the first ever player to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Fred Biletnikoff Award, awarded to college football's standout defensive player and wide receiver, respectively.

Can I watch 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Can I watch 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things college football on the official social media channel on Facebook (NCAA DI Football).