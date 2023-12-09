Jaguars vs Browns live stream: how to watch NFL game from anywhere

Watch a Jaguars vs Browns live stream

Looking for a free Jaguars vs Browns live stream? The game is free-to-air on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. In the US, it's being shown on CBS and Paramount Plus (7-day free trial), in Canada it's on DAZN and TSN, and in the UK it's on NFL Game Pass, but remember that you can watch on your usual service with a VPN when abroad too. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, December 10 Kick-off: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT (Dec 11) TV channel: CBS FREE live stream: 7Plus (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Jaguars vs Browns preview

The Jaguars (No.4) and the Browns (No.6) are in the AFC playoff picture, but injuries to both teams' respective starting QBs Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson means their positions are far from certain. C.J. Beathard and Joe Flacco are expected to take the reins at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, and early evidence suggests they're ready to play hero.

Beathard managed to force the Bengals into overtime on Monday and might have won the game had Calvin Ridley not been hit with an offensive holding penalty. Flacco, meanwhile, threw for a pair of touchdowns against the Rams despite spending the first 11 weeks of the season without a club and coming in as a last-minute replacement for the concussed rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

What's not so promising from a Jags perspective is the team's tendency to collapse against top-ranking defenses. They were held to an average of six points per game by the Chiefs and 49ers, and the Browns defense is meaner still. On average they've allowed 260.5 yards per game this season, the best figure in the NFL.

However, that number was significantly lower a fortnight ago. Over the past two weeks they've given up an average of 307.5 yards, a huge step in the wrong direction. Getting the ball out quickly could be key for Beathard and the Jaguars.

Follow our guide on how to watch Jaguars vs Browns wherever you are and live stream NFL games all season.

Watch Jaguars vs Browns for FREE in Australia

The Jaguars vs Browns game is available to watch for free on 7Mate, which shows at least two NFL games per week. That means viewers can also fire up a free Jaguars vs Browns live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The catch is that kick-off is set for 5am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Die-hard NFL fans can also tune in with via NFL Game Pass, which will show every game of the season live. A subscription costs for AU$28.99 per week or AU$99.99 for the rest of the season. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're abroad, in order to tap into your home coverage.

How to watch Jaguars vs Browns from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Jaguars vs Browns in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Jaguars vs Browns from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Jaguars vs Browns

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 7Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7Plus for Aussies abroad.

Jaguars vs Browns live stream: watch in the US without cable

NFL fans can watch Jaguars vs Browns on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. How to watch Jaguars vs Browns without cable: If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you don't, you can tune in on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. A subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $5.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $11.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Alongside the NFL, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Serie A and Europa League soccer, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows. Alternatively, Fubo is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. It includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $74.99 a month but new users get $20 off their first month. If you subscribe to Sling TV, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Jaguars vs Browns live stream in Canada

NFL fans in Canada can live stream Jaguars vs Browns, along with every other game this season, on DAZN, which costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Jaguars vs Browns on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You can also watch Jaguars vs Browns on CTV.

Jaguars vs Browns live stream in the UK