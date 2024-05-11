How to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 online — TV channel and streaming

Like a nibble at the neck, Rolin Jones' gorgeously gothic Interview with the Vampire had viewers twisting this way and that. Season 2 takes us back into the room with Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), as the vampire recounts his escape to Paris and introduction to the alluring Theatre Des Vampires.

Watch Interview with the Vampire S2 online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Streaming from: 9pm ET / 9pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST Watch online: AMC Plus Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

The fate of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) hangs in the balance after the attempts on his life at the Mardi Gras ball, with Molloy figuring that Louis secretly engineered a means for his survival. The season finale also revealed that Louis' apparent human servant Rashid is actually Armand (Assad Zaman), his vampire lover, though it appears we'll meet the real Rashid (Bally Gill) in Paris.

The growing mass of deceptions and half-truths has cast doubts over Louis' recollections, though season 2 purports to trace his and Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) initiation into the world of Old World Vampires, a hedonistic community with an insatiable appetite for high culture.

Watch Interview with the Vampire S2 in the US

In the US, Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres on AMC on Sunday, May 12 at 9pm ET/PT.

Alternatively, you can stream the show on AMC Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. If you're happy to commit to the ad-free, $83.88 12-month subscription, that will work out at $6.99 per month.

AMC is a broadcast network that's accessible through a cable TV package, but if you've already cut the cord you can also watch AMC on a live TV service, like Sling TV or Philo.

AMC Plus : Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

You can get AMC via either of the Sling TV Orange or Blue plans, which start at $40 per month. New subscribers can get 50% off their first month. Which plan you go for depends on the channel line up that's right for you.

Can I watch Interview with the Vampire S2 in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Interview with the Vampire season 2 will arrive in the UK, though it's likely to be worth the wait.

That's because the previous season – which landed 12 months after the U.S. premiere – was free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S.

Can I watch Interview with the Vampire S2 in Australia?

It's a similar situation in Australia, where the previous season of Interview with the Vampire was on free-to-air ABC and iview, albeit seven months after the US premiere.

If you're away from home

Interview with the Vampire S2 cast