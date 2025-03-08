How to watch Dark Winds season 3 online
Joe's guilty conscience isn't the only thing eating away at him, as the psychological thriller returns to our screens
Put Dark Winds right at the top of the list of best TV shows you might never have heard of. It counts George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford amongst its producers, and season 3 picks up six months after Joe Leaphorn's (Zahn McClarnon) act of vengeance in the desert, which hasn't in the slightest had the desired effect. You can watch Dark Winds season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Premiere: 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, March 9
US TV channel: AMC
Stream: Sling TV (US) | AMC Plus (US, CA)
Taking the life of the man who took his son's has only served to poison Joe's conscience, so when two boys disappear on the Navajo reservation, he throws himself into the case with reckless abandon. However, he has unwanted new company at the station, in the form of secretive FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington (Jenna Elfman), a corporate entity with zero regard for her new surroundings.
After their kiss, Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) find themselves separated. Bernadette leaves the reservation for the first time to start a post on Border Patrol, where she can't resist digging into a human trafficking case linked to unscrupulous rancher Tom Spenser (Bruce Greenwood).
Read on as we explain how to watch Dark Winds season 3 from anywhere.
How to watch Dark Winds season 3 in the US
US viewers can watch Dark Winds season 3 on AMC from Sunday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes air weekly.
Don’t have cable? You can also tune in on AMC Plus, which costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 per year, after a 7-day free trial.
You can watch AMC via Sling TV too, or get the AMC+ channel as an add-on for Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and more.
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Dark Winds season 3 from abroad.
How to watch Dark Winds season 3 in Canada
Canadian viewers can also watch Dark Winds season 3 on AMC+ from Sunday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT.
It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Gangs of London.
Can I watch Dark Winds season 3 in the UK?
Dark Winds airs on U&Alibi in the UK, but seeing as season 2 only arrived in November 2024 – 10 months after its US premiere – fans likely have a wait in store.
Americans and Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Dark Winds season 3 from abroad.
Can I watch Dark Winds season 3 in Australia?
The previous two seasons of Darks Winds are available to watch for free on SBS on Demand in Australia, but at the time of writing there's no word on when we can expect season 3 to arrive.
If you're an American or a Canadian traveling Down Under, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Can I watch Dark Winds season 3 for free?
While there aren't any completely free Dark Winds season 3 broadcasters yet, AMC Plus offers new users a 7-day free trial.
Dark Winds season 3 trailer
Dark Winds season 3 cast
- Zach McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn
- Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee
- Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito
- Deanna Allison Emma Leaphorn
- A Martinez as Gordo Sena
- Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines
- Jenna Elfman as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington
- Bruce Greenwood as Tom Spenser
- Raoul Max Trujilo as Budge
- Tonantzin Carmelo as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza
- Alex Meraz as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños
- Terry Serpico as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry
- Derek Hinkey as Shorty Bowlegs
- Phil Burke as Michael Halsey
- Christopher Heyerdahl as Dr. Reynolds
Dark Winds season 3 episode guide
Dark Winds season 3 comprises eight episodes in total, with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, April 27 in the US and Canada.
- Episode 1 – "Ye'iitsoh" (Big Monster): Sunday, March 9
- Episode 2 – "Náá'tsoh" (Big Eyes): Sunday, March 16
- Episode 3 – TBA: Tuesday, Sunday, March 23
- Episode 4 – TBA: Sunday, March 30
- Episode 5 – TBA: Sunday, April 6
- Episode 6 – TBA: Sunday, April 13
- Episode 7 – TBA: Sunday, April 20
- Episode 8 – TBA: Sunday, April 27
